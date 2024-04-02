Springer, Triantopoulos elected student body president, vice president

Josh Springer was elected student body president with 67.2% of the vote, and Athena Triantopoulos was elected vice president with 69.7%.

Springer, junior finance major from San Antonio, hopes to start in his new role as president by increasing the connection between the student body and the board of Trustees by securing SGA a non-voting seat on the board.

“That is something that we have already gotten Phil’s blessing on and need to take to the board,” Springer said. “I think that gets to our platform points of advocacy, access and action, all three of them in the different ways that we would represent the students on the board of trustees.”

Vice President Triantopoulos, junior advertising/public relations major from Las Vegas, Nevada, will begin working on improving student representation by adding new committees to the Senate.

“We have committees for things like finance or sustainability, mental health, things like that,” Triantopoulos said. “And I think we’re lacking a few committees for Greek life, student life marketing. I think those are things that are really important to the Senate, but we don’t have senators specifically over those things.”

Board of trustees representation and adding more Senate committees are just the start for Springer and Triantopoulos, who have many other goals to improve life for students. These goals include improving food quality in the Bean, working to provide students with Bibles in their native languages, establishing a parking violation grace period, and creating a NIL investment plan.

“We are always, literally always, available to talk about anything that students need help with,” Triantopoulos said, “I feel like there’s a gap between students and administration and SGA. And we’re hoping to bridge that gap and that starts with being able to or feeling like you can come up and talk to us at any moment, and we truly mean that.”

Next years staff will include: