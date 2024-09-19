Police Log: Armed person seen on Lunsford Trail

9/16/2024 1220 hrs. Suspicious Person Lunsford Trail

ACUPD received a report of an armed person walking on the Lunsford Trail. The subject was contacted, advised of the law for carrying a firearm and then issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to the ACU campus. Abilene Police was also notified of this incident.

9/13/2024 1130 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning ACU Campus

ACUPD identified a suspect in a previous theft case. The suspect was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Items from the theft case were returned to the ACU student who reported the theft.

9/12/2024 1900 hrs. Theft Bennett Gym

An ACU student reported his debit card was stolen from his wallet while in a class room in the Bennett Gym. A report for theft was taken.

9/12/2024 0700 hrs. Criminal Trespass WPAC

ACU PD responded to reports of a male sleeping in the “Zen” room at the Williams Performing Arts Center. The subject was contacted and found to not be affiliated with ACU. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and asked to leave campus. The subject returned shortly and was subsequently arrested for Criminal Trespass on ACU.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

September 11th – September 18th 2024

Parking Violation 6 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 4 Traffic Hazzard 1 Traffic Stop 4 Alarm 8 Alcohol Incident 1 Assault 1 Assist 4 Attempt to Locate 2 Barricades 2 CCTV Review 5 Check Building 321 Community Policing 3 Criminal Mischief 2 Criminal Trespass 1 Criminal Trespass Warning 1 Disturbance 3 Elevator Call 1 Escort 6 Event Support 8 Foot Patrol 19 Found Property 2 Information report 3 Investigation 28 Theft 1 Lock/Unlock Building 15 Medical Call 1 Monitor Facility 17 Motorist Assist 15 Noise Violation 3 Parking Lot Check 134

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts.