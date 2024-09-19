Police Log: Armed person seen on Lunsford Trail

9/16/2024 1220 hrs. Suspicious Person Lunsford Trail
ACUPD received a report of an armed person walking on the Lunsford Trail. The subject was contacted, advised of the law for carrying a firearm and then issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to the ACU campus. Abilene Police was also notified of this incident.
9/13/2024 1130 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning ACU Campus
ACUPD identified a suspect in a previous theft case. The suspect was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Items from the theft case were returned to the ACU student who reported the theft.
9/12/2024 1900 hrs. Theft Bennett Gym
An ACU student reported his debit card was stolen from his wallet while in a class room in the Bennett Gym. A report for theft was taken.
9/12/2024 0700 hrs. Criminal Trespass WPAC
ACU PD responded to reports of a male sleeping in the “Zen” room at the Williams Performing Arts Center. The subject was contacted and found to not be affiliated with ACU. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and asked to leave campus. The subject returned shortly and was subsequently arrested for Criminal Trespass on ACU.
ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
September 11th – September 18th 2024
|Parking Violation
|6
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Suspicious Person
|4
|Traffic Hazzard
|1
|Traffic Stop
|4
|Alarm
|8
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Assault
|1
|Assist
|4
|Attempt to Locate
|2
|Barricades
|2
|CCTV Review
|5
|Check Building
|321
|Community Policing
|3
|Criminal Mischief
|2
|Criminal Trespass
|1
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|1
|Disturbance
|3
|Elevator Call
|1
|Escort
|6
|Event Support
|8
|Foot Patrol
|19
|Found Property
|2
|Information report
|3
|Investigation
|28
|Theft
|1
|Lock/Unlock Building
|15
|Medical Call
|1
|Monitor Facility
|17
|Motorist Assist
|15
|Noise Violation
|3
|Parking Lot Check
|134
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts.
