Police Log: Armed person seen on Lunsford Trail

9/16/2024 1220 hrs. Suspicious Person Lunsford Trail

ACUPD received a report of an armed person walking on the Lunsford Trail. The subject was contacted, advised of the law for carrying a firearm and then issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to the ACU campus. Abilene Police was also notified of this incident.  

9/13/2024 1130 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning ACU Campus 

ACUPD identified a suspect in a previous theft case. The suspect was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Items from the theft case were returned to the ACU student who reported the theft.  

 9/12/2024 1900 hrs. Theft Bennett Gym

An ACU student reported his debit card was stolen from his wallet while in a class room in the Bennett Gym. A report for theft was taken. 

 9/12/2024 0700 hrs.  Criminal Trespass WPAC   

ACU PD responded to reports of a male sleeping in the “Zen” room at the Williams Performing Arts Center. The subject was contacted and found to not be affiliated with ACU. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and asked to leave campus. The subject returned shortly and was subsequently arrested for Criminal Trespass on ACU. 

 

     ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

   September 11th – September 18th 2024

Parking Violation  6
Suspicious Activity 3
Suspicious Person 4
Traffic Hazzard 1
Traffic Stop  4
Alarm 8
Alcohol Incident 1
Assault 1
Assist 4
Attempt to Locate 2
Barricades 2
CCTV Review 5
Check Building 321
Community Policing  3
Criminal Mischief 2
Criminal Trespass 1
Criminal Trespass Warning 1
Disturbance 3
Elevator Call  1
Escort 6
Event Support  8
Foot Patrol  19
Found Property  2
Information report  3
Investigation  28
Theft  1
Lock/Unlock Building 15
Medical Call  1
Monitor Facility  17
Motorist Assist  15
Noise Violation 3
Parking Lot Check  134

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts. 

