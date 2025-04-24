Police Log: Student allegedly attempted to set off fire alarm in dorm

4/21/2025 2200 hrs. Drug Incident, Edwards Hall

An incident involving illegal substances was conducted in a dorm in Edwards Hall. A report was taken.

4/23/2025 0400 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Edwards Hall

ACUPD responded to reports of a student trying to set off the fire alarm inside a dorm room. No charges are filed at this time but the student was referred to the Dean of Students for the conduct violation.

4/17/2025 0930 hrs. Private Property Collision, Church Lot

ACUPD responded to an accident involving two students in the Church Lot. A private property accident report was completed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 16 -April 22, 2025