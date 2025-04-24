Police Log: Student allegedly attempted to set off fire alarm in dorm

4/21/2025 2200 hrs. Drug Incident, Edwards Hall
An incident involving illegal substances was conducted in a dorm in Edwards Hall. A report was taken.
4/23/2025 0400 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Edwards Hall
ACUPD responded to reports of a student trying to set off the fire alarm inside a dorm room. No charges are filed at this time but the student was referred to the Dean of Students for the conduct violation.
4/17/2025 0930 hrs. Private Property Collision, Church Lot
ACUPD responded to an accident involving two students in the Church Lot. A private property accident report was completed.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 16 -April 22, 2025
|Alarm
|3
|Assist
|3
|Barricades
|3
|CCTV Review
|3
|Check Building
|249
|Community Policing
|2
|Direct Traffic
|1
|Directed Patrol
|2
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|5
|Escort
|4
|Event Support
|4
|Fire
|1
|Foot Patrol
|5
|Found Property
|1
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|5
|Lock/Unlock Door
|18
|Lost Property
|3
|Maintenance Issue
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|25
|Jump Start
|2
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|5
|Open Records Request
|1
|Other
|9
|Parking Lot Check
|63
|Parking Violation
|7
|Private Property Collision
|1
|Random Patrol
|27
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|1
|Suspicious Person
|7
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft Motor Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|2
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Training
|1
|Transport
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|9
|Welfare Check
|1
