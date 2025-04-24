The Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Student allegedly attempted to set off fire alarm in dorm

Police Log: Student allegedly attempted to set off fire alarm in dorm

by Leave a Comment

4/21/2025 2200 hrs.  Drug Incident, Edwards Hall

An incident involving illegal substances was conducted in a dorm in Edwards Hall. A report was taken.  

4/23/2025 0400 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Edwards Hall 

ACUPD responded to reports of a student trying to set off the fire alarm inside a dorm room. No charges are filed at this time but the student was referred to the Dean of Students for the conduct violation. 

4/17/2025 0930 hrs. Private Property Collision, Church Lot

ACUPD responded to an accident involving two students in the Church Lot. A private property accident report was completed. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 16 -April 22, 2025 

Alarm  3
Assist  3
Barricades 3
CCTV Review 3
Check Building  249
Community Policing 2
Direct Traffic 1
Directed Patrol 2
Drug Incident 1
Elevator Call 5
Escort  4
Event Support 4
Fire 1
Foot Patrol 5
Found Property 1
Hit and Run 1
Information Report 1
Investigation 5
Lock/Unlock Door 18
Lost Property 3
Maintenance Issue 1
Monitor Lot/Facility 25
Jump Start 2
Motorist Assist Other 1
Vehicle Unlock 5
Open Records Request 1
Other 9
Parking Lot Check 63
Parking Violation  7
Private Property Collision 1
Random Patrol 27
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 1
Suspicious Person 7
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Theft Motor Vehicle 1
Theft  2
Traffic Accident 1
Training  1
Transport 1
Vehicle Maintenance 9
Welfare Check 1

 

About Ashley Henderson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Student allegedly attempted to set off fire alarm in dorm