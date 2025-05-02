Police log: Fight reported between two students in lobby of Bullock Hall

4/28/2025 1520 hrs. Assault, Bullock Hall
A fight between two students was reported to have occurred the night of April 27 in the lobby of Bullock Hall. The students were contacted and the incident is being referred to the Dean of Students.
4/28/2025 1000 hrs. Hit and Run, Edwards Lot
A student reported her car was hit while parked in the Edwards Hall Lot. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.
4/24/2025 2120 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Dillard Hall
A student was reported to have alcohol in their room in Dillard Hall. The room was searched, and the alcohol was seized. The student was referred to the Dean of Students for the conduct violation.
4/24/2025 1600 hrs. Theft, Boone Theatre
An ACU student reported their bike was stolen from the bike racks outside Boone Theatre. A suspect was identified, and the bike was recovered. Charges are being filed.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 16- April 22, 2025
|Alarm
|1
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Animal Call
|3
|Assault
|1
|Assist
|1
|Barricades
|4
|Cart Patrol
|1
|CCTV Video Review
|3
|Check Building
|228
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Directed Patrol
|3
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|1
|Escort
|5
|Event Support
|11
|Field Interview
|1
|Foot Patrol
|10
|Found Property
|5
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|3
|Lock/Unlock Building
|13
|Lost Property
|4
|Maintenance Issue
|1
|Medical Call
|1
|Missing Child
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|21
|Jump Start
|2
|Inflate Tire
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Open Records Request
|4
|Other
|20
|Parking Lot Check
|54
|Parking Violation
|6
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|32
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|4
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Traffic Hazard
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Training
|2
|Transport
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|18
|Welfare Check
|2
