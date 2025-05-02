Police log: Fight reported between two students in lobby of Bullock Hall

4/28/2025 1520 hrs. Assault, Bullock Hall

A fight between two students was reported to have occurred the night of April 27 in the lobby of Bullock Hall. The students were contacted and the incident is being referred to the Dean of Students.

4/28/2025 1000 hrs. Hit and Run, Edwards Lot

A student reported her car was hit while parked in the Edwards Hall Lot. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

4/24/2025 2120 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Dillard Hall

A student was reported to have alcohol in their room in Dillard Hall. The room was searched, and the alcohol was seized. The student was referred to the Dean of Students for the conduct violation.

4/24/2025 1600 hrs. Theft, Boone Theatre

An ACU student reported their bike was stolen from the bike racks outside Boone Theatre. A suspect was identified, and the bike was recovered. Charges are being filed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 16- April 22, 2025