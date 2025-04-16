Police Log: Faculty member suffered medical emergency on campus

4/13/2025 1400 hrs. Burglary of Building, Adjunct Area

ACUPD responded to reports of a burglary at an ACU-owned off-campus house. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

4/10/2025 1430 hrs. Hit and Run, Church Lot

A student struck an ACU-owned van in the Church parking lot. ACUPD made contact with the student and completed a report.

4/9/2025 0930 hrs. Medical, Zona Luce

An ACU Faculty member suffered a medical emergency in the Zona Luce building. ACUPD and EMS responded. The subject was transported to the hospital by EMS.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 9-April 15, 2025