Police Log: Faculty member suffered medical emergency on campus

4/13/2025 1400 hrs. Burglary of Building, Adjunct Area
ACUPD responded to reports of a burglary at an ACU-owned off-campus house. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.
4/10/2025 1430 hrs. Hit and Run, Church Lot
A student struck an ACU-owned van in the Church parking lot. ACUPD made contact with the student and completed a report.
4/9/2025 0930 hrs. Medical, Zona Luce
An ACU Faculty member suffered a medical emergency in the Zona Luce building. ACUPD and EMS responded. The subject was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 9-April 15, 2025
|Alarm
|1
|Animal Call
|5
|Assist
|2
|Barricades
|2
|Burglary of Building
|1
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|278
|Community Policing
|2
|Confused Person
|1
|Directed Patrol
|1
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|2
|Event Support
|10
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|3
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|5
|Lock/Unlock Door
|20
|Lost Property
|2
|Medical Call
|3
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|32
|Jumpstart
|3
|Motorist Assist Other
|3
|Tire Inflate
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Parking Enforcement
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|78
|Parking Violation
|5
|Random Patrol
|30
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|2
|Suspicious Vehicle
|3
|Welfare Check
|2
