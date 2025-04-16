The Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Faculty member suffered medical emergency on campus

Police Log: Faculty member suffered medical emergency on campus

by Leave a Comment

4/13/2025 1400 hrs. Burglary of Building, Adjunct Area 

ACUPD responded to reports of a burglary at an ACU-owned off-campus house. A report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing. 

4/10/2025 1430 hrs.  Hit and Run, Church Lot 

A student struck an ACU-owned van in the Church parking lot. ACUPD made contact with the student and completed a report. 

4/9/2025 0930 hrs. Medical, Zona Luce

An ACU Faculty member suffered a medical emergency in the Zona Luce building. ACUPD and EMS responded. The subject was transported to the hospital by EMS. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 9-April 15, 2025 

Alarm  1
Animal Call 5
Assist 2
Barricades 2
Burglary of Building 1
CCTV Review 1
Check Building  278
Community Policing 2
Confused Person 1
Directed Patrol 1
Disturbance 1
Elevator Call 2
Escort 2
Event Support 10
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 3
Hit and Run 1
Information Report 1
Investigation 5
Lock/Unlock Door 20
Lost Property 2
Medical Call 3
Mental Health Concern 1
Monitor Lot/Facility 32
Jumpstart 3
Motorist Assist Other 3
Tire Inflate 1
Vehicle Unlock 3
Parking Enforcement  1
Parking Lot Check 78
Parking Violation 5
Random Patrol 30
Suspicious Activity 2
Suspicious Person 2
Suspicious Vehicle  3
Welfare Check 2

 

About Ashley Henderson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Faculty member suffered medical emergency on campus