Police Log: Student reports alleged burglary

10/23/2024 1930 hrs. Burglary, Adjunct Area

ACUPD responded to a residence for a burglary report. The caller reported the door to her house was open when she returned home. She did not report anything taken. A report was taken.

10/22/2024 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass, ACU Campus

ACUPD responded to a suspicious person at the Sherrod Storage area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Approximately one hour later the suspect was found outside Dillard Hall and subsequently arrested for criminal trespass.

10/18/2024 0900 hrs. Theft, Nelson Hall Lot

An ACU student reported their bicycle was stolen from the bike racks at Nelson Hall.

10/18/2024 1200 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall

An ACU student was found to be in possession of alcohol inside Bullock Hall. A referral to the Dean of Students was completed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

October 11-24, 2024

Assist 7 Alarm 2 Alcohol Incident 1 Barricades 9 Burglary 1 Cart 1 CCTV Review 1 Check Building 238 Clery 1 Community Police 9 Criminal Trespass 1 Directed Patrol 7 Drug Offense 1 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 1 Event Support 11 Foot Patrol 15 Found Property 6 Hit and Run 1 Information 3 Theft 2 Leaving Animal in Parked Vehicle 1 Lock/Unlock Door 21 Medical Call 5 Missing Child 1 Monitor Lot/Facility 18 Jumpstart 10 Motorist Assist Other 1 Inflate Tire 3 Vehicle Unlock 4 Noise Violation 4 Parking Enforcement 7 Parking Lot Check 70 Parking Violation 2 Possession of Marijuana 1 Prowler 1 Random Patrol 25 Suspicious Activity 8 Suspicious Person 3 Suspicious Vehicle 2 Traffic Accident 1 Traffic Stop 1 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 1 Vehicle Maintenance 15

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out, or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts.