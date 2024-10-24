The Optimist
Police Log: Student reports alleged burglary

10/23/2024 1930 hrs. Burglary, Adjunct Area

ACUPD responded to a residence for a burglary report. The caller reported the door to her house was open when she returned home. She did not report anything taken. A report was taken.

10/22/2024 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass, ACU Campus 

ACUPD responded to a suspicious person at the Sherrod Storage area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Approximately one hour later the suspect was found outside Dillard Hall and subsequently arrested for criminal trespass. 

10/18/2024 0900 hrs. Theft, Nelson Hall Lot

An ACU student reported their bicycle was stolen from the bike racks at Nelson Hall. 

10/18/2024 1200 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall 

An ACU student was found to be in possession of alcohol inside Bullock Hall. A referral to the Dean of Students was completed. 

 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

October 11-24, 2024 

Assist 7
Alarm 2
Alcohol Incident 1
Barricades 9
Burglary 1
Cart 1
CCTV Review 1
Check Building  238
Clery 1
Community Police 9
Criminal Trespass  1
Directed Patrol 7
Drug Offense 1
Elevator Rescue 1
Escort 1
Event Support 11
Foot Patrol 15
Found Property 6
Hit and Run  1
Information 3
Theft 2
Leaving Animal in Parked Vehicle 1
Lock/Unlock Door 21
Medical Call 5
Missing Child 1
Monitor Lot/Facility 18
Jumpstart  10
Motorist Assist Other 1
Inflate Tire 3
Vehicle Unlock 4
Noise Violation 4
Parking Enforcement 7
Parking Lot Check 70
Parking Violation 2
Possession of Marijuana  1
Prowler 1
Random Patrol 25
Suspicious Activity 8
Suspicious Person 3
Suspicious Vehicle 2
Traffic Accident 1
Traffic Stop 1
Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 1
Vehicle Maintenance 15

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out, or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts. 

