Police Log: Student reports alleged burglary

10/23/2024 1930 hrs. Burglary, Adjunct Area
ACUPD responded to a residence for a burglary report. The caller reported the door to her house was open when she returned home. She did not report anything taken. A report was taken.
10/22/2024 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass, ACU Campus
ACUPD responded to a suspicious person at the Sherrod Storage area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. Approximately one hour later the suspect was found outside Dillard Hall and subsequently arrested for criminal trespass.
10/18/2024 0900 hrs. Theft, Nelson Hall Lot
An ACU student reported their bicycle was stolen from the bike racks at Nelson Hall.
10/18/2024 1200 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall
An ACU student was found to be in possession of alcohol inside Bullock Hall. A referral to the Dean of Students was completed.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
October 11-24, 2024
|Assist
|7
|Alarm
|2
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Barricades
|9
|Burglary
|1
|Cart
|1
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|238
|Clery
|1
|Community Police
|9
|Criminal Trespass
|1
|Directed Patrol
|7
|Drug Offense
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|1
|Escort
|1
|Event Support
|11
|Foot Patrol
|15
|Found Property
|6
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information
|3
|Theft
|2
|Leaving Animal in Parked Vehicle
|1
|Lock/Unlock Door
|21
|Medical Call
|5
|Missing Child
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|18
|Jumpstart
|10
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Noise Violation
|4
|Parking Enforcement
|7
|Parking Lot Check
|70
|Parking Violation
|2
|Possession of Marijuana
|1
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|25
|Suspicious Activity
|8
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Suspicious Vehicle
|2
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|15
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your valuables out, or hide them if they have to be left in your vehicle. This will help prevent thefts.
