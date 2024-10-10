Police Log: Suspicious activity reported at ACU-owned rental house

10/09/2024 1600 hrs. Suspicious Activity, Adjunct Area
ACUPD responded to an ACU-owned rental house in the 600 block of EN 16th St for reports that the door appeared to have been kicked in. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and possible suspects. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report.
10/09/2024 1050 hrs. Accident, 900 Block of EN 16th
A female student was grazed by a vehicle while crossing the crosswalk between the South Lot and Wessel Hall in the 900 block of EN 16th St. There were no injuries reported and the driver stopped to check on the student.
10/07/2024 1615 hrs. Theft, Bullock Hall
An ACU Student reported that her bike was stolen from the bike racks at Bullock Hall. A report was taken and an investigation is underway.
10/02/2024 1240 hrs. Medical Call, Student Recreation Center
ACUPD responded to a female student having a seizure in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. EMS responded and transported the student.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
October 2 to October 9, 2024
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Accident
|2
|Unlock Door Building
|13
|Vehicle Stop
|2
|Welfare Check
|4
|Alarm
|2
|Assist
|2
|Attempt to Locate
|1
|Barricades
|3
|Check Building
|300
|Clery
|4
|Community Policing
|8
|Directed Patrol
|6
|Drug Activity
|1
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|7
|Foot Patrol
|18
|Found Property
|10
|Investigation
|6
|Theft
|1
|Medical Call
|7
|Monitor Lot or Facility
|23
|Jumpstart
|10
|Motorist Assist
|3
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|6
|Parking Lot Check
|103
|Parking Violation
|8
|Random Patrol
|33
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|5
|Suspicious Vehicle
|3
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Crosswalks are here for your safety, please use them, but also be aware while crossing as the driver may not see or yield to you. Report unsafe crosswalks or drivers to ACUPD.
