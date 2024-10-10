Police Log: Suspicious activity reported at ACU-owned rental house

10/09/2024 1600 hrs. Suspicious Activity, Adjunct Area

ACUPD responded to an ACU-owned rental house in the 600 block of EN 16th St for reports that the door appeared to have been kicked in. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and possible suspects. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report.

10/09/2024 1050 hrs. Accident, 900 Block of EN 16th

A female student was grazed by a vehicle while crossing the crosswalk between the South Lot and Wessel Hall in the 900 block of EN 16th St. There were no injuries reported and the driver stopped to check on the student.

10/07/2024 1615 hrs. Theft, Bullock Hall

An ACU Student reported that her bike was stolen from the bike racks at Bullock Hall. A report was taken and an investigation is underway.

10/02/2024 1240 hrs. Medical Call, Student Recreation Center

ACUPD responded to a female student having a seizure in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. EMS responded and transported the student.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

October 2 to October 9, 2024

Theft 1 Traffic Accident 2 Unlock Door Building 13 Vehicle Stop 2 Welfare Check 4 Alarm 2 Assist 2 Attempt to Locate 1 Barricades 3 Check Building 300 Clery 4 Community Policing 8 Directed Patrol 6 Drug Activity 1 Escort 3 Event Support 7 Foot Patrol 18 Found Property 10 Investigation 6 Theft 1 Medical Call 7 Monitor Lot or Facility 23 Jumpstart 10 Motorist Assist 3 Inflate Tire 3 Vehicle Unlock 6 Parking Lot Check 103 Parking Violation 8 Random Patrol 33 Sexual Assault 1 Suspicious Activity 5 Suspicious Vehicle 3

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Crosswalks are here for your safety, please use them, but also be aware while crossing as the driver may not see or yield to you. Report unsafe crosswalks or drivers to ACUPD.