Police Log: Disturbance involving a juvenile reported in library

3/17/2025 1530 hrs.  Investigation, Brown Library

ACUPD responded to reports of a disturbance in the library involving a juvenile. After investigating it was determined no offense was committed. 

3/17/2025 1000 hrs. Welfare Check, ACU Main Campus

A student was reported to have made statements about self-harm. The student was located and evaluated by mental health professionals. 

 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

 March 12 – 19, 2025 

Alarm 4
Assist 3
CCTV 1
Check Building 218
Community Policing 1
Directed Patrol 1
Disturbance 2
Elevator Call 3
Event Support 1
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 1
Harassment 1
Information Report 2
Investigation 2
Lock/Unlock Door 18
Lost Property 1
Maintenance Issue 1
Medical Call 1
Mental Health Concern 1
Missing Person 1
Monitor Lot  23
Jumpstart 2
Inflate Tire 1
Vehicle Unlock 1
Other 5
Parking Lot Check 41
Parking Violation 1
Random Patrol 30
Supervisor Duties 1
Suspicious Activity 2
Suspicious Person 3
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Traffic Accident 1
Traffic Hazard 2
Training  2
Vehicle Maintenance  13
Welfare Check  1

