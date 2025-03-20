Police Log: Disturbance involving a juvenile reported in library

3/17/2025 1530 hrs. Investigation, Brown Library
ACUPD responded to reports of a disturbance in the library involving a juvenile. After investigating it was determined no offense was committed.
3/17/2025 1000 hrs. Welfare Check, ACU Main Campus
A student was reported to have made statements about self-harm. The student was located and evaluated by mental health professionals.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 12 – 19, 2025
|Alarm
|4
|Assist
|3
|CCTV
|1
|Check Building
|218
|Community Policing
|1
|Directed Patrol
|1
|Disturbance
|2
|Elevator Call
|3
|Event Support
|1
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|1
|Harassment
|1
|Information Report
|2
|Investigation
|2
|Lock/Unlock Door
|18
|Lost Property
|1
|Maintenance Issue
|1
|Medical Call
|1
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Missing Person
|1
|Monitor Lot
|23
|Jumpstart
|2
|Inflate Tire
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Other
|5
|Parking Lot Check
|41
|Parking Violation
|1
|Random Patrol
|30
|Supervisor Duties
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Traffic Hazard
|2
|Training
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|13
|Welfare Check
|1
