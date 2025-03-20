Police Log: Disturbance involving a juvenile reported in library

3/17/2025 1530 hrs. Investigation, Brown Library

ACUPD responded to reports of a disturbance in the library involving a juvenile. After investigating it was determined no offense was committed.

3/17/2025 1000 hrs. Welfare Check, ACU Main Campus

A student was reported to have made statements about self-harm. The student was located and evaluated by mental health professionals.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 12 – 19, 2025