Police Log: Suspicious person caught sleeping in the library

3/28/2025 1330 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall
ACUPD responded to Bullock Hall for reports of alcohol in a dorm room. The alcohol was seized and students referred to the Dean of Students for a conduct violation.
3/27/2025 1250 hrs. Medical Call, Halbert Walling
An ACU student passed out during class in Halbert Walling, a fellow student caught them while they were falling. Police and EMS responded but the student declined medical aid.
3/27/2025 1200 hrs. Suspicious Person, Brown Library
ACUPD contacted an individual in the library who was previously caught sleeping in the library after hours. The individual is not affiliated with ACU and was subsequently issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU property.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 26 – April 1, 2025
|Alarm
|3
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Animal Call
|4
|Assist
|2
|Barricades
|9
|Cart Patrol
|3
|CCTV Video Review
|2
|Check Building
|245
|Community Policing
|2
|Consumption of Alcohol by Minor
|2
|Directed Patrol
|6
|Discharge of Firearm
|1
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|2
|Event Support
|11
|Foot Patrol
|6
|Found Property
|6
|Information
|1
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Door
|22
|Lost Property
|7
|Medical Call
|2
|Monitor Lot Facility
|31
|Jumpstart
|9
|Motorist Assist Other
|7
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Noise Violation
|2
|Open Records Request
|3
|Other
|18
|Parking Lot Check
|76
|Parking Violation
|3
|Random Patrol
|28
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|2
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Traffic Stop
|3
|Vehicle Maintenance
|16
|Welfare Check
|3
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.