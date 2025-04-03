Police Log: Suspicious person caught sleeping in the library

3/28/2025 1330 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall

ACUPD responded to Bullock Hall for reports of alcohol in a dorm room. The alcohol was seized and students referred to the Dean of Students for a conduct violation.

3/27/2025 1250 hrs. Medical Call, Halbert Walling

An ACU student passed out during class in Halbert Walling, a fellow student caught them while they were falling. Police and EMS responded but the student declined medical aid.

3/27/2025 1200 hrs. Suspicious Person, Brown Library

ACUPD contacted an individual in the library who was previously caught sleeping in the library after hours. The individual is not affiliated with ACU and was subsequently issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU property.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 26 – April 1, 2025