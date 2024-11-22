The Optimist
Police Log: ACUPD assists in report of female assaulted at nearby hotel

11/20/2024 1800 hrs. Assist Adjunct Area

A female came to the ACUPD to report an assault that occurred off campus at a nearby hotel. ACUPD assisted APD with the report and incident. This was not related to any ACU staff or students.

11/16/2024 1600 hrs. Traffic Accident, Wessel Hall Lot

A traffic accident report was taken in the Wessel Hall lot. No injuries were reported. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

November 14-20, 2024

Accreditation  4
Alarm 1
Animal Call 1
Assist 1
Barricades 2
CCTV Review 3
Check Building  253
Directed Patrol 2
Disturbance 1
Elevator Rescue 5
Escort 4
Event Support 6
Foot Patrol 7
Investigation 5
Lock/Unlock Building 10
Medical Call 3
Monitor Lot or Facility 15
Jumpstart 12
Motorist Assist 3
Inflate Tire 3
Vehicle Unlock 4
Noise Violation 2
Parking Enforcement 6
Parking Lot Check 90
Parking Violation 7
Prowler  1
Random Patrol  18
Suspicious Person 1
Suspicious Vehicle  3
Traffic Accident  2
Traffic Hazzard  1
Training  2
Transport 1
Vehicle Maintenance  9

 

 

