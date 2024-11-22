Police Log: ACUPD assists in report of female assaulted at nearby hotel

11/20/2024 1800 hrs. Assist Adjunct Area
A female came to the ACUPD to report an assault that occurred off campus at a nearby hotel. ACUPD assisted APD with the report and incident. This was not related to any ACU staff or students.
11/16/2024 1600 hrs. Traffic Accident, Wessel Hall Lot
A traffic accident report was taken in the Wessel Hall lot. No injuries were reported.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
November 14-20, 2024
|Accreditation
|4
|Alarm
|1
|Animal Call
|1
|Assist
|1
|Barricades
|2
|CCTV Review
|3
|Check Building
|253
|Directed Patrol
|2
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|5
|Escort
|4
|Event Support
|6
|Foot Patrol
|7
|Investigation
|5
|Lock/Unlock Building
|10
|Medical Call
|3
|Monitor Lot or Facility
|15
|Jumpstart
|12
|Motorist Assist
|3
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Noise Violation
|2
|Parking Enforcement
|6
|Parking Lot Check
|90
|Parking Violation
|7
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|18
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Suspicious Vehicle
|3
|Traffic Accident
|2
|Traffic Hazzard
|1
|Training
|2
|Transport
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|9
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.