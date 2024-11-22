Police Log: ACUPD assists in report of female assaulted at nearby hotel

11/20/2024 1800 hrs. Assist Adjunct Area

A female came to the ACUPD to report an assault that occurred off campus at a nearby hotel. ACUPD assisted APD with the report and incident. This was not related to any ACU staff or students.

11/16/2024 1600 hrs. Traffic Accident, Wessel Hall Lot

A traffic accident report was taken in the Wessel Hall lot. No injuries were reported.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

November 14-20, 2024