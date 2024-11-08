Police Log: Criminal trespass issued in two separate reports

11/04/2024 1300 hrs. Suspicious Person, Mabee Hall Lot

ACUPD responded to reports of a person asking for money from students in the Mabee Hall area. The suspect was located and issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to campus.

10/31/2024 1430 hrs. Hit and Run, WPAC Lot

An unknown person struck a vehicle parked in the WPAC lot and then fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing to locate the driver.

10/30/2024 1100 hrs. Suspicious Person, Brown Library

A suspicious person was reported inside the library saying concerning things to students. The person was contacted and became irate with officers. The person was issued a criminal trespass warning and left campus willingly.

10/30/2024 2300 hrs. Theft, University Park Apartments

An ACU student reported their laundry was stolen from their porch at UP Apartments. CCTV confirmed four unknown persons took the clothing and fled campus.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

October 30 to November 6, 2024