Police Log: Student arrested for retaliation during alcohol incident at Nelson Hall

11/13/2024 0300 hrs. Theft, Smith Adams Lot

An unknown person took a bike that was locked to the bike racks at Smith Adams Hall at approximately 0300 hours on November 13, 2024. CCTV of the suspect was located, the suspect was wearing a mask.

11/12/2024 0700 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, UP Lot

An unknown person opened a vehicle and took property from inside it over the night of November 11th, 2024 while the vehicle was parked in the UP Lot. CCTV of the suspect was located.

11/08/2024 1200 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Adjunct Area

An ACU student reported his vehicle and house were egged over the night by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

11/06/2024 2300 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall

ACUPD responded to an alcohol incident at Nelson Hall where an administrative search was conducted. A student was subsequently arrested for retaliation stemming from the incident.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

November 6 -13, 2024