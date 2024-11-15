The Optimist
Police Log: Student arrested for retaliation during alcohol incident at Nelson Hall

11/13/2024 0300 hrs. Theft, Smith Adams Lot

An unknown person took a bike that was locked to the bike racks at Smith Adams Hall at approximately 0300 hours on November 13, 2024. CCTV of the suspect was located, the suspect was wearing a mask.

11/12/2024 0700 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, UP Lot

An unknown person opened a vehicle and took property from inside it over the night of November 11th, 2024 while the vehicle was parked in the UP Lot. CCTV of the suspect was located. 

11/08/2024 1200 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Adjunct Area

An ACU student reported his vehicle and house were egged over the night by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing. 

11/06/2024 2300 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall

ACUPD responded to an alcohol incident at Nelson Hall where an administrative search was conducted. A student was subsequently arrested for retaliation stemming from the incident. 

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

November 6 -13, 2024

Accreditation  2
Alarm 1
Alcohol Incident 1
Assist 5
Barricades 6
Burglary of Motor Vehicle 2
CCTV Review 2
Check Building 201
Community Policing 7
Credit/Debit Card Abuse 1
Criminal Mischief 1
Criminal Trespass Warning 1
Directed Patrol 1
Drug Activity 1
Elevator Rescue  3
Escort 2
Event Support 7
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 1
Hit and Run  1
Information Report 1
Investigation Follow Up 13
Maintenance Issue 2
Medical Call 4
Mental Health Concern 1
Monitor Lot/Facility  10 
Jumpstart 8
Motorist Assist 5
Inflate Tire 6
Vehicle Unlock 5
Noise Violation 1
Parking Enforcement 2
Parking Lot Check 80
Parking Violation 7
Random Patrol 20
Stalking  1
Civil Standby 1
Suspicious Activity  3
Theft  1
Traffic Accident 4
Traffic Stop 1
Unlock/Lock Building  12
Welfare Check 1

