Police Log: Student arrested for retaliation during alcohol incident at Nelson Hall

11/13/2024 0300 hrs. Theft, Smith Adams Lot
An unknown person took a bike that was locked to the bike racks at Smith Adams Hall at approximately 0300 hours on November 13, 2024. CCTV of the suspect was located, the suspect was wearing a mask.
11/12/2024 0700 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, UP Lot
An unknown person opened a vehicle and took property from inside it over the night of November 11th, 2024 while the vehicle was parked in the UP Lot. CCTV of the suspect was located.
11/08/2024 1200 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Adjunct Area
An ACU student reported his vehicle and house were egged over the night by a known suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
11/06/2024 2300 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall
ACUPD responded to an alcohol incident at Nelson Hall where an administrative search was conducted. A student was subsequently arrested for retaliation stemming from the incident.
ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
November 6 -13, 2024
|Accreditation
|2
|Alarm
|1
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Assist
|5
|Barricades
|6
|Burglary of Motor Vehicle
|2
|CCTV Review
|2
|Check Building
|201
|Community Policing
|7
|Credit/Debit Card Abuse
|1
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|1
|Directed Patrol
|1
|Drug Activity
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|3
|Escort
|2
|Event Support
|7
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|1
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation Follow Up
|13
|Maintenance Issue
|2
|Medical Call
|4
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|10
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist
|5
|Inflate Tire
|6
|Vehicle Unlock
|5
|Noise Violation
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|2
|Parking Lot Check
|80
|Parking Violation
|7
|Random Patrol
|20
|Stalking
|1
|Civil Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Accident
|4
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Unlock/Lock Building
|12
|Welfare Check
|1
