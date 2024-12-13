Police Log: ACUPD investigates student report of property theft

12/10/2024 2330 hrs. Theft, Adjunct Area
ACU students reported that property was stolen from their backyard. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.
12/7/2024 0410 hrs. Accident, Williams Performing Arts Center
A student lost control of their vehicle while traveling south on ACU Drive and struck the side of the Williams Performing Arts Center. An accident report was completed.
12/7/2024 0120 hrs. BMV, Adjunct Area
A subject reported that his vehicle was broken into while parked in the adjunct area of ACU. An online report was made to APD.
12/6/2024 1524 hrs. Alarm, Edwards Hall
ACUPD and AFD responded to an alarm call at Edwards Hall. A washing machine was smoking and triggered the alarm. No flames were present.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
December 5-11, 2024
|Assist
|5
|Alarm
|2
|Assault
|1
|Attempt to Locate
|1
|Barricades
|1
|Burglary
|1
|Burglary of Motor vehicle
|1
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|243
|Direct Traffic
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|2
|Escort
|5
|Event Support
|3
|Foot Patrol
|14
|Found Property
|4
|Harassment
|1
|Theft
|1
|Unlock/Lock Door
|17
|Medical Call
|1
|Monitor Lot
|21
|Jumpstart
|9
|Motorist Assist
|5
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Noise Violation
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|88
|Parking Violation
|3
|Random Patrol
|23
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Traffic Stop
|3
|Transport
|1
|Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material
|1
