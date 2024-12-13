Police Log: ACUPD investigates student report of property theft

12/10/2024 2330 hrs. Theft, Adjunct Area

ACU students reported that property was stolen from their backyard. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

12/7/2024 0410 hrs. Accident, Williams Performing Arts Center

A student lost control of their vehicle while traveling south on ACU Drive and struck the side of the Williams Performing Arts Center. An accident report was completed.

12/7/2024 0120 hrs. BMV, Adjunct Area

A subject reported that his vehicle was broken into while parked in the adjunct area of ACU. An online report was made to APD.

12/6/2024 1524 hrs. Alarm, Edwards Hall

ACUPD and AFD responded to an alarm call at Edwards Hall. A washing machine was smoking and triggered the alarm. No flames were present.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

December 5-11, 2024