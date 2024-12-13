The Optimist
Police Log: ACUPD investigates student report of property theft

12/10/2024 2330 hrs. Theft, Adjunct Area

ACU students reported that property was stolen from their backyard. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation. 

12/7/2024 0410 hrs. Accident, Williams Performing Arts Center

A student lost control of their vehicle while traveling south on ACU Drive and struck the side of the Williams Performing Arts Center. An accident report was completed.  

12/7/2024 0120 hrs. BMV, Adjunct Area

A subject reported that his vehicle was broken into while parked in the adjunct area of ACU. An online report was made to APD.

12/6/2024 1524 hrs. Alarm, Edwards Hall

ACUPD and AFD responded to an alarm call at Edwards Hall. A washing machine was smoking and triggered the alarm. No flames were present.  

 ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

 December 5-11, 2024

Assist 5
Alarm 2
Assault  1
Attempt to Locate 1
Barricades 1
Burglary 1
Burglary of Motor vehicle 1
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 243
Direct Traffic 1
Elevator Rescue 2
Escort 5
Event Support 3
Foot Patrol  14
Found Property  4
Harassment  1
Theft 1
Unlock/Lock Door 17
Medical Call 1
Monitor Lot  21
Jumpstart 9
Motorist Assist 5
Inflate Tire 3
Vehicle Unlock 3
Noise Violation 1
Parking Lot Check 88
Parking Violation 3
Random Patrol  23
Sexual Assault  1
Standby 1
Suspicious Person 3
Traffic Accident 1
Traffic Stop  3
Transport 1
Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material 1

