Police Log: ACUPD investigates Apple Airtag found on student’s vehicle

1/20/2025 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Main Campus
ACUPD contacted a transient dumping trash on Lunsford Trail. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. The subject removed the items he dumped and left campus.
1/17/2025 1900 hrs. Information Report, SERC Lot
An ACU student reported finding an Apple Air Tag in her vehicle. ACUPD responded and took the Air Tag as evidence. No criminal activity reported at this time. An investigation is underway.
1/16/2025 1500 hrs. Traffic Accident, 2100 N Judge Ely Blvd
ACUPD and APD responded to the parking lot of UP Apartments for an accident that occurred at the intersection of Ambler and Campus Court. A report was taken by APD.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
January 15–21, 2025
|Alarm
|2
|Animal Call
|1
|Assist
|1
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|280
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|2
|Directed Patrol
|3
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|7
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|1
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|5
|Lock/Unlock Building
|15
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|30
|Jumpstart
|6
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Inflate Tire
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Noise Violation
|3
|Parking Enforcement
|4
|Parking Lot Check
|84
|Parking Violation
|2
|Random Patrol
|32
|Suspicious Activity
|5
|Suspicious Person
|2
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Traffic Stop
|2
|Training
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Welfare Check
|1
