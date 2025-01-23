Police Log: ACUPD investigates Apple Airtag found on student’s vehicle

1/20/2025 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Main Campus

ACUPD contacted a transient dumping trash on Lunsford Trail. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. The subject removed the items he dumped and left campus.

1/17/2025 1900 hrs. Information Report, SERC Lot

An ACU student reported finding an Apple Air Tag in her vehicle. ACUPD responded and took the Air Tag as evidence. No criminal activity reported at this time. An investigation is underway.

1/16/2025 1500 hrs. Traffic Accident, 2100 N Judge Ely Blvd

ACUPD and APD responded to the parking lot of UP Apartments for an accident that occurred at the intersection of Ambler and Campus Court. A report was taken by APD.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

January 15–21, 2025