Police Log: ACUPD investigates Apple Airtag found on student’s vehicle

1/20/2025 1400 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Main Campus

ACUPD contacted a transient dumping trash on Lunsford Trail. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to ACU campus. The subject removed the items he dumped and left campus. 

1/17/2025 1900 hrs. Information Report, SERC Lot

An ACU student reported finding an Apple Air Tag in her vehicle. ACUPD responded and took the Air Tag as evidence. No criminal activity reported at this time. An investigation is underway.

1/16/2025 1500 hrs. Traffic Accident, 2100 N Judge Ely Blvd

ACUPD and APD responded to the parking lot of UP Apartments for an accident that occurred at the intersection of Ambler and Campus Court. A report was taken by APD.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

January 1521, 2025

Alarm 2
Animal Call 1
Assist 1
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 280
Community Policing 1
Criminal Trespass Warning  2
Directed Patrol 3
Elevator Call 2
Escort 3
Event Support 7
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 1
Information Report 1
Investigation 5
Lock/Unlock Building  15
Monitor Lot/Facility 30
Jumpstart 6
Motorist Assist Other 1
Inflate Tire 1
Vehicle Unlock 3
Noise Violation 3
Parking Enforcement 4
Parking Lot Check 84
Parking Violation 2
Random Patrol 32
Suspicious Activity 5
Suspicious Person 2
Traffic Accident  1
Traffic Stop 2
Training  1
Vehicle Maintenance 10
Welfare Check 1
