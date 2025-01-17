The Optimist
Police Log: Student reports vehicle burglary

1/14/2025 1750 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Adjunct

An ACU student reported their vehicle was burglarized while parked at their residence off campus. A report with APD and ACUPD was taken. 

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

January 814, 2025

Alarm 4
Assist 2
Burglary of Motor Vehicle 2
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 295
Community Policing 1
Directed Patrol 7
Disturbance 1
Elevator Call 5
Escort 7
Event Support 3
Fireworks Violation 1
Foot Patrol 13
Found Property 2
Information 5
Investigation 1
Lock/Unlock Door 20
Monitor Lot/Facility  24
Jumpstart 8
Motorist Assist Other 1
Vehicle Unlock 1
Parking Enforcement 1
Parking Lot Check 63
Random Patrol 31
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 5
Suspicious Person 2
Vehicle Maintenance 10
Welfare Check 1

 

