Police Log: Student reports vehicle burglary

1/14/2025 1750 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Adjunct
An ACU student reported their vehicle was burglarized while parked at their residence off campus. A report with APD and ACUPD was taken.
ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
January 814, 2025
|Alarm
|4
|Assist
|2
|Burglary of Motor Vehicle
|2
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|295
|Community Policing
|1
|Directed Patrol
|7
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Call
|5
|Escort
|7
|Event Support
|3
|Fireworks Violation
|1
|Foot Patrol
|13
|Found Property
|2
|Information
|5
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Door
|20
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|24
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|63
|Random Patrol
|31
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|5
|Suspicious Person
|2
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Welfare Check
|1
