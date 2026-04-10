Police log: ACUPD responds to traffic accident involving golf cart, SUV

4/6/2026 2230 hrs. Medica, Smith Adams Hall

ACUPD responded to a medical call along with AFD and EMS. The subject was transported to the hospital.

4/6/2026 1630 hrs. Traffic Accident, Campus Court

ACUPD responded to a traffic accident involving a golf cart and SUV at the intersection of Campus Court and EN 18th ST. Only minor injuries reported.

4/1/2026 1500 hrs. Harassment, Wessel Hall

A student reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. A report was taken, and the suspect was warned to cease contact.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 1 to April 7, 2026