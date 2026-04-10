Police log: ACUPD responds to traffic accident involving golf cart, SUV

4/6/2026 2230 hrs. Medica, Smith Adams Hall
ACUPD responded to a medical call along with AFD and EMS. The subject was transported to the hospital.
4/6/2026 1630 hrs. Traffic Accident, Campus Court
ACUPD responded to a traffic accident involving a golf cart and SUV at the intersection of Campus Court and EN 18th ST. Only minor injuries reported.
4/1/2026 1500 hrs. Harassment, Wessel Hall
A student reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. A report was taken, and the suspect was warned to cease contact.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 1 to April 7, 2026
|Alarm
|1
|Bicycle/Skateboard Call
|1
|CCTV Review
|2
|Check Building
|249
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Trespass
|4
|Directed Patrol
|11
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|6
|Foot Patrol
|14
|Found Property
|3
|Harassment
|1
|Information
|3
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Building
|19
|Medical Call
|4
|Monitor Lot
|24
|Jumpstart
|2
|Motorist Assist Other
|2
|Inflate Tire
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Open Records
|1
|Other
|10
|Parking Lot Check
|35
|Parking Violation
|4
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|33
|Standby
|2
|Suspicious Person
|2
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Transport
|1
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