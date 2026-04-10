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Police log: ACUPD responds to traffic accident involving golf cart, SUV

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4/6/2026 2230 hrs. Medica, Smith Adams Hall

ACUPD responded to a medical call along with AFD and EMS. The subject was transported to the hospital.  

4/6/2026 1630 hrs.  Traffic Accident, Campus Court

ACUPD responded to a traffic accident involving a golf cart and SUV at the intersection of Campus Court and EN 18th ST. Only minor injuries reported. 

4/1/2026 1500 hrs. Harassment, Wessel Hall    

A student reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. A report was taken, and the suspect was warned to cease contact.  

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 1 to April 7, 2026

Alarm 1
Bicycle/Skateboard Call 1
CCTV Review 2
Check Building 249
Community Policing  1
Criminal Trespass 4
Directed Patrol 11
Elevator Call 2
Escort 3
Event Support 6
Foot Patrol 14
Found Property  3
Harassment 1
Information  3
Investigation 1
Lock/Unlock Building 19
Medical Call  4
Monitor Lot  24
Jumpstart 2
Motorist Assist Other 2
Inflate Tire 1
Vehicle Unlock 3
Open Records 1
Other  10
Parking Lot Check 35
Parking Violation 4
Prowler 1
Random Patrol 33
Standby 2
Suspicious Person 2
Theft 1
Traffic Accident 1
Transport 1

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