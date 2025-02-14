Police Log: Drugs siezed at Bullock Hall

2/11/2025 1928 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, 900 Block of Ave F

An unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and removed property from it while it was parked in the 900 block of Ave F. The victim’s credit card was then used at a local business. An investigation is ongoing.

2/07/2025 1930 hrs. Drug Incident, Bullock Hall

An administrative search of dorm room was conducted at Bullock Hall. Contraband was found and seized.

2/07/2025 1730 hrs. Hit and Run, Off Campus

An ACU student reported her vehicle was struck while parked and unattended. It was determined the incident did not occur on campus. An investigation is ongoing.

2/08/2025 1919 hrs. Medical, Faubus Lake

An ACU student was injured from a fall while at Faubus Lake.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 5–11, 2025