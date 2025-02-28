Police Log: Residents at Bullock, Nelson reported for intoxication

2/23/2025 2150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall
ACUPD responded to Nelson Hall for a report of an intoxicated student. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.
2/23/2025 1244 hrs. Assist, Adjunct Area
ACUPD officers assisted APD with a hit-and-run accident in the adjunct area. The reporting party stated the incident was intentional. APD took a report.
2/23/2025 0350 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall
ACUPD responded to Bullock Hall for reports of several students being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.
2/20/2025 1200 hrs. Private Property Collision, Teague Lot
A report was taken for a driver striking a parked vehicle in the Teague Lot. A driver exchange form was completed and the vehicle’s owner was contacted.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 19 -25, 2025
|Alarm
|2
|Alcohol Incident
|2
|Animal Call
|2
|Assist
|5
|Barricades
|1
|Check Building
|261
|Community Policing
|5
|Confused Person
|1
|Directed Patrol
|1
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|3
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|13
|Field Interview
|1
|Foot Patrol
|20
|Found Property
|3
|Information Report
|1
|Investigation
|9
|Lock/Unlock Building
|13
|Lost Property
|1
|Maintenance Issue
|2
|Medical Call
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|36
|Jumpstart
|12
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Inflate Tire
|1
|Noise Violation
|2
|Other
|5
|Parking Lot Check
|70
|Parking Violation
|2
|Private Property Collision
|1
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|36
|Reckless Driving
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|4
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Training
|3
|Vehicle Maintenance
|19
|Vehicle Stop
|1
|Welfare Check
|1
