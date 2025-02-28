Police Log: Residents at Bullock, Nelson reported for intoxication

2/23/2025 2150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall

ACUPD responded to Nelson Hall for a report of an intoxicated student. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.

2/23/2025 1244 hrs. Assist, Adjunct Area

ACUPD officers assisted APD with a hit-and-run accident in the adjunct area. The reporting party stated the incident was intentional. APD took a report.

2/23/2025 0350 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall

ACUPD responded to Bullock Hall for reports of several students being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.

2/20/2025 1200 hrs. Private Property Collision, Teague Lot

A report was taken for a driver striking a parked vehicle in the Teague Lot. A driver exchange form was completed and the vehicle’s owner was contacted.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 19 -25, 2025