The Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Residents at Bullock, Nelson reported for intoxication

Police Log: Residents at Bullock, Nelson reported for intoxication

by Leave a Comment

2/23/2025 2150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Nelson Hall

ACUPD responded to Nelson Hall for a report of an intoxicated student. A referral to the Dean of Students was made. 

2/23/2025 1244 hrs. Assist, Adjunct Area 

ACUPD officers assisted APD with a hit-and-run accident in the adjunct area. The reporting party stated the incident was intentional. APD took a report. 

2/23/2025 0350 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall 

ACUPD responded to Bullock Hall for reports of several students being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made. 

2/20/2025 1200 hrs. Private Property Collision, Teague Lot

A report was taken for a driver striking a parked vehicle in the Teague Lot. A driver exchange form was completed and the vehicle’s owner was contacted.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 19 -25, 2025 

Alarm 2
Alcohol Incident 2
Animal Call 2
Assist 5
Barricades 1
Check Building 261
Community Policing 5
Confused Person 1
Directed Patrol 1
Disturbance 1
Elevator Rescue 3
Escort 3
Event Support 13
Field Interview 1
Foot Patrol 20
Found Property 3
Information Report  1
Investigation 9
Lock/Unlock Building  13
Lost Property  1
Maintenance Issue 2
Medical Call 1
Monitor Lot/Facility 36
Jumpstart 12
Motorist Assist Other 1
Inflate Tire 1
Noise Violation 2
Other 5
Parking Lot Check 70
Parking Violation  2
Private Property Collision 1
Prowler 1
Random Patrol  36
Reckless Driving  1
Suspicious Activity  4
Suspicious Person  3
Traffic Accident  1
Training 3
Vehicle Maintenance  19
Vehicle Stop 1
Welfare Check 1

About Ashley Henderson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Residents at Bullock, Nelson reported for intoxication