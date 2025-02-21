The Optimist
Police Log: Suspect busted windows at old Sherrod Apartments

2/17/2025 1330 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Sherrod Storage

An unknown suspect busted out the windows of a unit at the old Sherrod Apartments which are now used for storage. A review of the video is underway and the investigation is ongoing. 

2/17/2025 1230 hrs. Medical, Brown Library 

An ACU staff member fell while exiting the Brown Library and was injured. They were taken to the clinic for treatment. 

2/16/2025 1930 hrs. Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Wessel Hall 

ACUPD responded to Wessel Hall for reports of a student being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made. 

2/13/2025 1300 hrs. Hit and Run, Nelson Hall Lot

An ACU student reported her vehicle was struck while parked and sitting in it. The suspect was located and a citation for leaving the scene of an accident was issued. No injuries.  

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

February 12 -February 18, 2025

Alarm 3
Alcohol Incident 1
Animal Call 1
CCTV Video Review 2
Check Building  291
Community Policing  8
Consumption of Alcohol by Minor 1
Criminal Mischief 2
Disturbance 3
Elevator Rescue/Call 3
Escort 3
Event Support 13
Foot Patrol  14
Found Property  2
Hit and Run 3
Information Report 5
Lock/Unlock Door 20
Medical Call 5
Monitor Lot/Facility 40
Jumpstart 8
Motorist Assist Other 3
Inflate Tire 3
Vehicle Unlock 1
Parking Lot Check 85
Parking Violation 5
Prowler 2
Random Patrol 26
Suspicious Person 1
Traffic Stop 1
Vehicle Maintenance  9
Welfare Check 2

