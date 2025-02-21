Police Log: Suspect busted windows at old Sherrod Apartments

2/17/2025 1330 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Sherrod Storage
An unknown suspect busted out the windows of a unit at the old Sherrod Apartments which are now used for storage. A review of the video is underway and the investigation is ongoing.
2/17/2025 1230 hrs. Medical, Brown Library
An ACU staff member fell while exiting the Brown Library and was injured. They were taken to the clinic for treatment.
2/16/2025 1930 hrs. Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Wessel Hall
ACUPD responded to Wessel Hall for reports of a student being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.
2/13/2025 1300 hrs. Hit and Run, Nelson Hall Lot
An ACU student reported her vehicle was struck while parked and sitting in it. The suspect was located and a citation for leaving the scene of an accident was issued. No injuries.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
February 12 -February 18, 2025
|Alarm
|3
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Animal Call
|1
|CCTV Video Review
|2
|Check Building
|291
|Community Policing
|8
|Consumption of Alcohol by Minor
|1
|Criminal Mischief
|2
|Disturbance
|3
|Elevator Rescue/Call
|3
|Escort
|3
|Event Support
|13
|Foot Patrol
|14
|Found Property
|2
|Hit and Run
|3
|Information Report
|5
|Lock/Unlock Door
|20
|Medical Call
|5
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|40
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|3
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|1
|Parking Lot Check
|85
|Parking Violation
|5
|Prowler
|2
|Random Patrol
|26
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|9
|Welfare Check
|2
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.