Police Log: Suspect busted windows at old Sherrod Apartments

2/17/2025 1330 hrs. Criminal Mischief, Sherrod Storage

An unknown suspect busted out the windows of a unit at the old Sherrod Apartments which are now used for storage. A review of the video is underway and the investigation is ongoing.

2/17/2025 1230 hrs. Medical, Brown Library

An ACU staff member fell while exiting the Brown Library and was injured. They were taken to the clinic for treatment.

2/16/2025 1930 hrs. Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, Wessel Hall

ACUPD responded to Wessel Hall for reports of a student being intoxicated. A referral to the Dean of Students was made.

2/13/2025 1300 hrs. Hit and Run, Nelson Hall Lot

An ACU student reported her vehicle was struck while parked and sitting in it. The suspect was located and a citation for leaving the scene of an accident was issued. No injuries.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

February 12 -February 18, 2025