PESSIMIST: Men’s basketball coach to pledge Sub T-16

After receiving support from campus fraternity Sub T-16 this men’s basketball season, Head Coach Brette Tanner has received a bid from the club to join.

Tanner celebrated with the club members after each win this season. He said he plans to accept the bid and begin the pledging process.

Founded in 1923 Sub T-16 is one of the oldest social clubs on campus. The rich traditions and a strong brotherhood stood out to Tanner.

“The decision to pledge Sub T was easy after seeing the traditions and brotherhood,” Tanner said. “These guys really know how to have a good time and that’s something that I can appreciate.”

He said that he hopes that his coaching activities will not get in the way of him participating in club activities. One of the traditions Tanner said he is excited about is participating in the club’s Sing-Song act and yelling, “Scoreboard!” He is worried about the tradition of pledges having to swallow one of Delta Theta’s goldfish.

Tanner believes his being in the fraternity will positively benefit his relationship with the team especially Jack Sawyer, freshman forward from Aledo, who joined Sub T’s most recent pledge class.

“Sub T truly is the best fraternity on campus,” Sawyer said. “Having Coach Tanner join the fraternity will be great for the bond between us. He’s a guy who knows to have fun just like the rest of the Subbers.”

Along with the traditions of Sub T, they keep a goat. In recent years the club has had trouble keeping track of the goat with an anonymous club taking the goat.

“No one is taking the goat with me around,” Tanner said. “If they want that goat then they’re going to have to go through me. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Moonie, Gamma or Frat they’re not taking that goat.”

In honor of the Sub T’s Skipper, Creek Churchill, Tanner will now wear a crooked hat on the sidelines.

“I believe that Brette is going to be a great addition to the Subber family,” Churchill said. “Brette is the type of guy that everyone should strive to be.”