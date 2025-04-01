PESSIMIST: Officially Mr. and Mrs. ACU: New cherished tradition greets ACU

Ring by Spring meets Mr. ACU and Miss ACU as this year’s honorees will engage in what ACU Student Life expects to be a new cherished ACU tradition – an arranged marriage.

Each year students elect two senior students –a man and a woman – to be named Mr. ACU and Miss ACU as who best represent the university and its core values. The recognized students are known for their character, involvement and service. This is the first year the award will be dedicated to Mr. and Mrs. ACU.

Student Life staff said they want to align the award better with ACU post-grad expectations. The two award winners will continue representing their ACU legacies as they live together.

“I got the ring from Wildcat Access,” said Bobby Beavis – this year’s most promising Mr. ACU candidate. “They gave me a discount.”

Beavis, senior communication major from Houston, said he is confident in securing the victory.

This year, earnings from the Foundations Entrepreneurship student businesses will fund the wedding budget.

The weekend following graduation, the reception will be in the campus center, and the wedding will take place in the GATA fountain. Student Life said they plan to buy purple flowers and pass them out at the wedding.

“I’m gonna to get honored and I’m gonna get a girl,” Beavis said. “What more can a guy ask for.”

Fuzzy’s Tacos offered to cater at the wedding, and attendees can use bean bucks to eat. The restaurant will provide a build-your-own taco line.

Jimmy Dean is a junior history major from Allen. Dean said he heard about the Fuzzy’s catering.

“I am so excited I love Fuzzy’s,” Dean said. “I love Fuzzy’s and Fuzzy’s loves me.”

The top candidate for Mrs. ACU is Candace Flynn, senior environmental science major from Danville, said she was surprised to hear she was nominated.

“Wait that Beavis guy is a freak,” Flynn said. “I lowkey hope I don’t get chosen.”

The office of Spiritual Life is currently looking for wedding officiates – they encourage anyone who is interested to apply through Suitable.