Police Log: Party near campus shut down after several noise violation calls

3/2/2025 0100 hrs. Noise Violation, 500 Block EN 21st St

Several noise violation calls were placed for a party in the 500 block of EN 21st St. ACUPD responded, and the party was ceased. 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

February 26 to March 4, 2025

Alarm 1
Animal Call 2
Assist 2
Barricades 3
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 275
Community Policing 8
Directed Patrol 1
Discharge of a Firearm 1
Elevator Rescue 3
Escort  4
Event Support 18
Foot Patrol 9
Found Property           3
Information Report 2
Investigation 2
Loco/Unlock Building 16
Maintenance Issue 1
Medical Call 1
Monitor Lot/Facility 34
Jumpstart 2
Motorist Assist Other 1
Vehicle Unlock  4
Noise Violation 7
Other 8
Parking Violation 1
Private Property Collision 1
Random Patrol 27
Suspicious Activity  2
Suspicious Person 4
Suspicious Vehicle 2
Traffic Accident  2
Training  3
Vehicle Maintenance 13
Vehicle Stop 2
Welfare Check 1

