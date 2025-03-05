Police Log: Party near campus shut down after several noise violation calls

3/2/2025 0100 hrs. Noise Violation, 500 Block EN 21st St
Several noise violation calls were placed for a party in the 500 block of EN 21st St. ACUPD responded, and the party was ceased.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
February 26 to March 4, 2025
|Alarm
|1
|Animal Call
|2
|Assist
|2
|Barricades
|3
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|275
|Community Policing
|8
|Directed Patrol
|1
|Discharge of a Firearm
|1
|Elevator Rescue
|3
|Escort
|4
|Event Support
|18
|Foot Patrol
|9
|Found Property
|3
|Information Report
|2
|Investigation
|2
|Loco/Unlock Building
|16
|Maintenance Issue
|1
|Medical Call
|1
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|34
|Jumpstart
|2
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Noise Violation
|7
|Other
|8
|Parking Violation
|1
|Private Property Collision
|1
|Random Patrol
|27
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|4
|Suspicious Vehicle
|2
|Traffic Accident
|2
|Training
|3
|Vehicle Maintenance
|13
|Vehicle Stop
|2
|Welfare Check
|1
