Permit in hand, but no place to park

Every semester at ACU, students expect to start their day in the classroom. For commuters, that is not always the case. Most mornings start with circling parking lots, hoping something opens up before class begins. Even with a permit, it does not feel like there are enough spaces where they are actually needed.

On paper, ACU’s numbers look fine. As of Sept. 3, there are 2,298 student permits and 928 faculty and staff permits, making 3,226 in total. The university lists 3,851 parking spaces across the main campus, south of East North 16th Street and west of Campus Court. Out of those, 1,424 are student spots, 411 are for faculty and staff, 1,502 are open to all permits, and 244 are set aside for visitors, handicapped, or reserved use. If you just look at totals, it seems like plenty.

The numbers do not match reality. The spaces marked “All Permit” are shared by everyone, and faculty and staff schedules overlap with student schedules, especially for commuters. Residential students can leave cars in the same spot for days, but commuters have to find a space every morning, usually during the busiest times of the day. Even if the numbers balance on paper, the way the lots are used leaves commuters at a disadvantage.

ACUPD has issued 842 commuter permits and 1,570 residential permits. That means commuters are a smaller group, but their need is greater. They do not have dorms to walk from, and they cannot leave cars sitting for days. They need reliable daily access, and right now the system does not give them that. Students who live just a few blocks away but still drive are also filling up spaces that true commuters depend on.

ACUPD Chief of Police Jason Ellis said that some spaces are not being used in the morning.

“The student lot between the old Mabee Hall and Edwards Hall is not very full due to the old Mabee Hall being closed,” Ellis said. “There are also spots on Campus Court on both sides of the street from Edwards to Ambler that are usually available.”

The problem is that those areas are not convenient for students trying to get to class on time. Counting far-off spaces in the total does not fix the shortage in the lots closest to classrooms, which is what commuters need.

This comes down to fairness. Commuters pay the same fees as everyone else, but their permits do not give them the same access. Overselling permits without considering who needs daily access leaves them stuck in a daily lottery.

Some solutions would make a difference. Setting aside more commuter-only spaces would help. Expanding shuttle service from underused areas could make those spots more useful. Larger schools already run shuttles, and with ACU growing, it may be time to do the same. In the long run, adding new lots or a parking structure would show commitment to solving the issue for good.

Parking may not sound like a major academic concern, but it matters when it keeps students from getting to class. Commuters pay for permits with the same expectation as everyone else, and it is time for the university to make sure those permits actually work.