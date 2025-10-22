Don’t just complain about Chapel, have a conversation

On a formerly Church of Christ-dominated campus, it can be conflicting when Chapel does not look how it used to. From worship styles varying from an intimate a cappella to a higher production and more energetic display, changes can be hard to handle.

Some changes cause frustration and confusion amongst students and faculty, leading to complaints being voiced throughout the Chapel community.

However, complaining is not productive for students and the spiritual culture around campus. Something that does allow for growth and productivity is conversation and opening the dialogue.

Campus Minister Avory Rosenquist said she and the Chapel team frequently hear feedback from students and faculty members about various aspects of Chapel. Typically, this feedback expresses frustration and comes via email, which does not allow for a formative conversation to be had.

“There isn’t any nuance without dialogue,” Rosenquist said.

Rosenquist also said that when bigger changes are made, there is almost always a wave of complaints and questions that ensues. Typically, when the Office of Spiritual Life can have a conversation with people voicing their complaints, both sides can learn a thing or two and grow because they have gained a deeper understanding or awareness of why changes were made.

One change that allowed for dialogue came at the beginning of the fall semester, when Chapel credit requirements were lowered for students as they progress through their time on campus. Rosenquist said that people came to them asking why the requirements were lower and voiced that they did not like how students did not have to go to Chapel more. However, Rosenquist and the Office of Spiritual Life explained that having a compulsory Chapel setting already caused conflict and a forced mindset on some students.

“By lowering the requirements, we are able to connect in a space where students want to be,” Rosenquist said.

Another set of controversial changes made to Moody Chapel came during the spring semester of 2025. These changes included the addition of high-production items, such as lights and speakers, being added on and above the stage in Moody Coliseum.

This change created a new wave of complaints from the campus community. Rosenquist said that while Spiritual Life does not have full control over the changes made, the changes do allow for a “better product” to take place in Moody.

“How do we pastor and have the best posture possible while also putting on a quality event?” Rosenquist said.

This approach allows the office to reach those who want a higher production setting while also needing intimacy and spiritual growth during Chapel.

The Office of Spiritual Life has created a space where production and posture can collaborate and inform one another rather than clash and cause separation. Balance has been maintained by hosting auditions for the worship team and selecting volunteers who lean towards using their gifts for God and others while worshipping, as opposed to more performative and product-focused volunteers.

Rosenquist said they had over 50 students audition, but have a staff of worship volunteers much lower than that to allow for the product to remain what it is intended to be.

Whether you like a simple and more intimate space in Chapel or a higher level of production, your voice is heard and appreciated. However, voicing a complaint and not allowing for dialogue to take place does not serve to be productive. Being frustrated or confused is valid and understood. Being willing to open a dialogue, discuss and grow allows for growth across campus through the Chapel setting.