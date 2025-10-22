Police Log: Suspects allegedly steal two unlocked vehicles from dorm halls

10/16/2025 1230 hrs. Missing Item, Edwards Hall

A student reported that his scooter was stolen from the Edwards Hall bike rack. Video was reviewed and another student was seen taking the scooter. The student was contacted and returned the scooter; he mistakenly took the wrong scooter. No charges filed.

10/17/2025 0030 hrs. Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Bullock Hall Lot

Three suspects stole two unlocked vehicles from the lot between Bullock and Nelson Hall. The vehicles were later recovered. The suspects have been identified, and charges are forthcoming.

10/17/2025 0030 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, ACU Campus

The same suspects in the UUMV also burglarized numerous cars throughout campus. Some items stolen have been recovered, but others are still missing. Charges are forthcoming.

10/20/2025 1500 hrs. Traffic Accident, Williams Performing Art Center Lot

A student was driving through the WPAC Lot and struck a parked car. No injuries reported. A report was filed.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Oct. 15-21, 2025

Alarm 5 Animal Call 3 Assist 1 Burglary of Motor Vehicle 11 CCTV 3 Check Building 199 Community Policing 1 Criminal Mischief 1 Directed Patrol 6 Discharge of Firearm 1 Elevator Call 2 Escort 4 Event Support 3 Foot Patrol 13 Found Property 4 Hit and Run Collision 1 Information Report 6 Investigation 7 Lock/Unlock Building 16 Lost Property 2 Maintenance Issue 2 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Lot 6 Jumpstart 2 Motorist Assist Other 4 Inflate Tire 2 Noise Violation 3 Open Records Request 2 Other 11 Parking Enforcement 1 Parking Lot Check 45 Parking Violation 2 Random Patrol 25 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 2 Suspicious Vehicle 2 Theft 5 Traffic Accident 2 Traffic Hazard 1 Traffic Stop 2 Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock, take and hide. Please lock your vehicles and take or hide any valuables inside them. Do not leave your keys in your vehicle. If you see someone suspicious, please call ACU PD so we can identify suspects and prevent theft.