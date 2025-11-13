Police Log: Student transported to hospital while under influence of alcohol, marijuana

11/09/2025 0130 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Smith Adams Hall

ACUPD responded to Smith Adams for reports of a student under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The student was transported to the hospital for treatment and a referral to the Dean of Students was made for the conduct violation.

11/07/2025 0845 hrs. Suspicious Person, University Park Apartments

A person was contacted in the parking lot of UP Apartments, asleep in their vehicle. After a brief investigation, no wrongdoing was found.

11/07/2025 0820 hrs. Suspicious Activity, Mabee Business Building

A report was taken for suspicious activity in the Mabee Business Building. The investigation is ongoing.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 5-11, 2025

Alarm 1 Alcohol Incident 1 Animal Call 4 Assist 3 Attempt to Locate 2 Barricades 1 Check Building 260 Community Policing 1 Directed Patrol 29 Disturbance 1 Drug Incident 1 Elevator Call 6 Escort 8 Event Support 8 Foot Patrol 24 Information 4 Investigation 1 Lock/Unlock Building 21 Lost Property 4 Medical Call 4 Monitor Lot 25 Jumpstart 7 Tire Inflate 1 Motorist Assist Other 4 Vehicle Unlock 4 Noise Violation 1 Open Records Request 3 Other 11 Parking Enforcement 1 Parking Lot Check 69 Parking Violation 4 Prowler 1 Random Patrol 21 Standby 2 Suspicious Activity 4 Suspicious Person 5 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Theft 1 Traffic Accident 2 Traffic Stop 4 Vehicle Maintenance 13 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock, take and hide. Please lock your vehicles and take or hide any valuables inside them. Do not leave your keys in your vehicle. If you see someone suspicious, please call ACU PD so we can identify suspects and prevent theft.