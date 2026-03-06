The Optimist
Police log: Person found camping in Bible building stairwell, issued criminal trespass

3/1/2026 1600 hrs. Theft, Edwards Hall Lot

A student reported that a fishing pole was stolen from the bed of his truck while parked in the Edwards Hall Lot. CCTV is being reviewed, and the case is ongoing.

2/25/2026 1600 hrs.  Theft, Zelner Hall

An ACU staff member reported their scooter was stolen from Zelner Hall. The investigation is ongoing.

2/25/2026 0200 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Bible Building  

During a check of a building, a subject was found camping in an exterior stairwell of the Bible Building. The subject was previously seen on camera, leaving trash and debris in the area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to leave and not return to campus.  

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 25 to March 3, 2026

Alarm 1
Assist 4
Barricades 3
Cart Patrol 1
Check Building  249
Community Policing  1
Criminal Mischief 1
Directed Patrol 13
Drug Incident 1
Elevator Call 2
Escort 6
Event Support 6
Foot Patrol 5
Found Property  8
Hit and Run 1
Information  2
Lock/Unlock Building  19
Lost Property  2
Medical Call 1
Mental Health Concern 1
Monitor Lot 18
Jumpstart 6
Motorist Assist  3
Inflate Tire 4
Vehicle  Unlock 5
Parking Lot Check 50
Parking Violation 5
Random Patrol 37
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 2
Suspicious Person 4
Theft 2
Traffic Stop 1
Vehicle Maintenance  15
Welfare Check 3

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.

