Police log: Person found camping in Bible building stairwell, issued criminal trespass

3/1/2026 1600 hrs. Theft, Edwards Hall Lot

A student reported that a fishing pole was stolen from the bed of his truck while parked in the Edwards Hall Lot. CCTV is being reviewed, and the case is ongoing.

2/25/2026 1600 hrs. Theft, Zelner Hall

An ACU staff member reported their scooter was stolen from Zelner Hall. The investigation is ongoing.

2/25/2026 0200 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Bible Building

During a check of a building, a subject was found camping in an exterior stairwell of the Bible Building. The subject was previously seen on camera, leaving trash and debris in the area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to leave and not return to campus.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 25 to March 3, 2026

Alarm 1 Assist 4 Barricades 3 Cart Patrol 1 Check Building 249 Community Policing 1 Criminal Mischief 1 Directed Patrol 13 Drug Incident 1 Elevator Call 2 Escort 6 Event Support 6 Foot Patrol 5 Found Property 8 Hit and Run 1 Information 2 Lock/Unlock Building 19 Lost Property 2 Medical Call 1 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Lot 18 Jumpstart 6 Motorist Assist 3 Inflate Tire 4 Vehicle Unlock 5 Parking Lot Check 50 Parking Violation 5 Random Patrol 37 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 2 Suspicious Person 4 Theft 2 Traffic Stop 1 Vehicle Maintenance 15 Welfare Check 3

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.