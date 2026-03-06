Police log: Person found camping in Bible building stairwell, issued criminal trespass

3/1/2026 1600 hrs. Theft, Edwards Hall Lot
A student reported that a fishing pole was stolen from the bed of his truck while parked in the Edwards Hall Lot. CCTV is being reviewed, and the case is ongoing.
2/25/2026 1600 hrs. Theft, Zelner Hall
An ACU staff member reported their scooter was stolen from Zelner Hall. The investigation is ongoing.
2/25/2026 0200 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Bible Building
During a check of a building, a subject was found camping in an exterior stairwell of the Bible Building. The subject was previously seen on camera, leaving trash and debris in the area. The subject was issued a criminal trespass warning to leave and not return to campus.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 25 to March 3, 2026
|Alarm
|1
|Assist
|4
|Barricades
|3
|Cart Patrol
|1
|Check Building
|249
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Directed Patrol
|13
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|6
|Event Support
|6
|Foot Patrol
|5
|Found Property
|8
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information
|2
|Lock/Unlock Building
|19
|Lost Property
|2
|Medical Call
|1
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Monitor Lot
|18
|Jumpstart
|6
|Motorist Assist
|3
|Inflate Tire
|4
|Vehicle Unlock
|5
|Parking Lot Check
|50
|Parking Violation
|5
|Random Patrol
|37
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|4
|Theft
|2
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|15
|Welfare Check
|3
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.