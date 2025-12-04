Police Log: ACUPD receives reports of harassment in two separate incidents

12/01/2025 0930 hrs. Theft, Don Morris Center

An ACU Student reported their bicycle stolen from the Don Morris Center. A report for theft was taken but it was later discovered her bike was just misplaced and not stolen.

11/30/2025 2330 hrs. Harassment, Nelson Hall

An ACU Student reported receiving harassing messages via social media from an unknown suspect. Advice was given to make accounts private and to block future messages. A report for harassment was taken.

11/26/2025 0900 hrs. Harassment, UP Parking Lot

An ACU Student reported an unknown person leaving derogatory notes on her vehicle while parked in the UP Parking Lot. The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.

11/26/2025 0400 hrs. Theft, Sherrod Park Storage

ACU PD and APD responded to the Sherrod Park Storage area that is being demolished and contacted two suspects. The suspects were issued a criminal trespass warning to leave ACU property. Investigation is pending.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2025

Alarm 7 Assist 2 Attempt to Locate 1 Barricades 1 Check Building 245 Community Policing 3 Criminal Trespass 1 Directed Patrol 29 Disturbance 1 Elevator Call 4 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 2 Event Support 1 Foot Patrol 3 Found Property 1 Harassment 2 Information 1 Investigation 1 Lock/Unlock Building 16 Lost Property 1 Monitor Lot 20 Jumpstart 9 Motorist Assist Other 4 Tire Inflate 1 Open Records 2 Other 8 Parking Lot Check 35 Private Property Collision 1 Random Patrol 27 Suspicious Activity 1 Suspicious Person 1 Theft 3 Traffic Accident 1 Vehicle Maintenance 8 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock, take and hide. Please lock your vehicles and take or hide any valuables inside them. Do not leave your keys in your vehicle. If you see someone suspicious, please call ACU PD so we can identify suspects and prevent theft.