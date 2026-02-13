New Brew = New buzz, Campus needs another coffee option

Despite the convenience and familiarity of the Starbucks brand, it may not be the best fit for the campus’s needs. It does the job, providing the typical seasonal drinks through the fall, winter and spring while maintaining the reliable options year-round.

With Starbucks being the household name for easy and recognizable coffee, it has become the most popular option for universities across the country. According to Sophie St. James of The Tiger, Clemson University’s student paper, more than 300 universities in the United States have a Starbucks on campus. Starbucks has become the coffee brand for college students across the nation.

However, on a growing college campus surrounded by coffee options throughout the city, is Starbucks really the best option?

Back in 2019, Maslow’s coffee shop opened on campus court near the ACUPD office. After being open for more than a year, the small coffee shop did not make it through the COVID-19 pandemic and closed in the spring of 2020. The property was bought by ACU and has since been turned into the post office.

Even without Maslow’s, there are more than 20 different coffee shops scattered throughout Abilene. Chains like 7Brew, Summer Moon and of course, Starbucks, are the typical go-tos when driving through on the way to Midland or the metroplex.

Buried by chains are local shops such as Mezamiz Coffee House, Monks Coffee Shop and Front Porch Coffee Company.

These shops offer unique recipes, cozy atmospheres and off-campus employment opportunities for students who need to work themselves through college. These smaller companies typically provide career-oriented job opportunities for students with interests in marketing, operations or management.

Students are usually able to work at the campus Starbucks location, but are often limited to being baristas or typical workers instead of getting a more career-oriented role.

A Starbucks on campus is cushy, marketable to prospective students and by far the easiest option. With record enrollment in the fall of 2025, the university could consider adding a second coffee shop to supplement Starbucks.

A second coffee shop on campus could lighten the rush of the current Starbucks. The current Starbucks location works well for students going from one building to another or working in the library, but a new option could increase engagement with the community and bring a new brew to campus. While Maslow’s did not have the success it envisioned, a different coffee shop opening on campus would likely have more success, barring a second pandemic this decade.

If students had another option in a different location on campus, they would be able to choose between the two and avoid long lines. Additionally, a second spot would give variety to the market and freshen the coffee scene.

Finally, a local coffee shop being placed on campus would allow it to engage with the university and student body. This would open doors for internships and networking opportunities while allowing students to embrace their community through a friendly and low-risk environment.