Police Log: ACUPD investigates students who allegedly stole from vending machine

2/7/2026 2100 hrs. Fire, 2100 Campus Court
ACUPD responded to reports of a fire in the 2100 block of Campus Court. An unattended grill was located with large flames coming from it. The fire was extinguished and the property owner contacted.
2/4/2026 2100 hrs. Burglary of Coin-Operated Machine, Edwards Hall
ACUPD officers found a vending machine in Edwards Hall unlocked. Upon review of cameras, it was found that numerous students opened the unlocked machine and took goods without paying for them. An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.
2/4/2026 1615 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, 700 EN 13th St
An ACU student reported that his vehicle was burglarized while parked on the street in the 700 block of EN 13th St. The investigation is ongoing.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2026
|Alarm
|6
|Animal Call
|1
|Assist
|1
|Burglary of Coin Op Machine
|1
|Burglary of Motor Vehicle
|1
|CCTV Review
|2
|Check Building
|242
|Civil Disturbance
|1
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Trespass
|1
|Direct Traffic
|1
|Directed Patrol
|9
|Disturbance
|1
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|7
|Elevator Rescue
|1
|Escort
|7
|Event Support
|5
|False Alarm
|1
|Fight
|1
|Fire
|1
|Foot Patrol
|1
|Found Property
|4
|Information
|3
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Building
|10
|Lost Property
|2
|Medical Call
|2
|Monitor Lot/Facility
|13
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|6
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Open Records
|2
|Other
|19
|Parking Enforcement
|2
|Parking Lot Check
|66
|Parking Violation
|4
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|30
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Traffic Incident
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Vehicle Stop
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
