Police Log: ACUPD investigates students who allegedly stole from vending machine

2/7/2026 2100 hrs. Fire, 2100 Campus Court

ACUPD responded to reports of a fire in the 2100 block of Campus Court. An unattended grill was located with large flames coming from it. The fire was extinguished and the property owner contacted.

2/4/2026 2100 hrs. Burglary of Coin-Operated Machine, Edwards Hall

ACUPD officers found a vending machine in Edwards Hall unlocked. Upon review of cameras, it was found that numerous students opened the unlocked machine and took goods without paying for them. An investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

2/4/2026 1615 hrs. Burglary of Motor Vehicle, 700 EN 13th St

An ACU student reported that his vehicle was burglarized while parked on the street in the 700 block of EN 13th St. The investigation is ongoing.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2026

Alarm 6 Animal Call 1 Assist 1 Burglary of Coin Op Machine 1 Burglary of Motor Vehicle 1 CCTV Review 2 Check Building 242 Civil Disturbance 1 Community Policing 1 Criminal Trespass 1 Direct Traffic 1 Directed Patrol 9 Disturbance 1 Drug Incident 1 Elevator Call 7 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 7 Event Support 5 False Alarm 1 Fight 1 Fire 1 Foot Patrol 1 Found Property 4 Information 3 Investigation 1 Lock/Unlock Building 10 Lost Property 2 Medical Call 2 Monitor Lot/Facility 13 Jumpstart 8 Motorist Assist Other 6 Vehicle Unlock 4 Open Records 2 Other 19 Parking Enforcement 2 Parking Lot Check 66 Parking Violation 4 Prowler 1 Random Patrol 30 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 1 Traffic Incident 1 Vehicle Maintenance 10 Vehicle Stop 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.