The Optimist
You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Person injured after falling on the Lunsford Trail

Police Log: Person injured after falling on the Lunsford Trail

by Leave a Comment

2/3/2026 2100 hrs. Private Property Collision, Wessel Hall Lot

ACUPD took a report of an accident that occurred in the Wessel Hall lot involving 2 ACU students. No injuries were reported. 

2/1/2026 1930 hrs.  Medical, Lunsford Trail

ACUPD responded to a person who fell while walking on the trail. The injured person was checked out by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. 

1/30/2026 0030 hrs. Drug Incident, Smith Adams Hall 

ACUPD responded to reports of the smell of marijuana in a dorm at Smith Adams Hall. An administrative search was conducted, but no illicit items were discovered.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2026 

Alarm 1
Assist 1
Cart Patrol 2
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 237
Community Policing 2
Cruelty to Animals 1
Direct Traffic 3
Directed Patrol 6
Drug Incident 1
Elevator Call 5
Elevator Rescue 1
Escort 2
Event Support 8
Foot Patrol 3
Information  5
Lock/Unlock Building 25
Lost Property 2
Mental Health Concern 1
Monitor Lot 8
Jumpstart 17
Motorist Assist Other 5
Tire Inflate 1
Vehicle Unlock 2
Noise Violation 1
Open Records 2
Parking Enforcement 2
Parking Lot Check  46
Parking Violation  2
Private Property Collision 1
Random Patrol 34
Suspicious Activity 2
Suspicious Person 1
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Traffic Stop 1

 

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305. 

About Ashley Henderson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / For The Record / Police Log / Police Log: Person injured after falling on the Lunsford Trail