Police Log: Person injured after falling on the Lunsford Trail

2/3/2026 2100 hrs. Private Property Collision, Wessel Hall Lot

ACUPD took a report of an accident that occurred in the Wessel Hall lot involving 2 ACU students. No injuries were reported.

2/1/2026 1930 hrs. Medical, Lunsford Trail

ACUPD responded to a person who fell while walking on the trail. The injured person was checked out by EMS but refused transport to the hospital.

1/30/2026 0030 hrs. Drug Incident, Smith Adams Hall

ACUPD responded to reports of the smell of marijuana in a dorm at Smith Adams Hall. An administrative search was conducted, but no illicit items were discovered.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2026

Alarm 1 Assist 1 Cart Patrol 2 CCTV Review 1 Check Building 237 Community Policing 2 Cruelty to Animals 1 Direct Traffic 3 Directed Patrol 6 Drug Incident 1 Elevator Call 5 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 2 Event Support 8 Foot Patrol 3 Information 5 Lock/Unlock Building 25 Lost Property 2 Mental Health Concern 1 Monitor Lot 8 Jumpstart 17 Motorist Assist Other 5 Tire Inflate 1 Vehicle Unlock 2 Noise Violation 1 Open Records 2 Parking Enforcement 2 Parking Lot Check 46 Parking Violation 2 Private Property Collision 1 Random Patrol 34 Suspicious Activity 2 Suspicious Person 1 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Traffic Stop 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.