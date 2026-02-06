Police Log: Person injured after falling on the Lunsford Trail

2/3/2026 2100 hrs. Private Property Collision, Wessel Hall Lot
ACUPD took a report of an accident that occurred in the Wessel Hall lot involving 2 ACU students. No injuries were reported.
2/1/2026 1930 hrs. Medical, Lunsford Trail
ACUPD responded to a person who fell while walking on the trail. The injured person was checked out by EMS but refused transport to the hospital.
1/30/2026 0030 hrs. Drug Incident, Smith Adams Hall
ACUPD responded to reports of the smell of marijuana in a dorm at Smith Adams Hall. An administrative search was conducted, but no illicit items were discovered.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2026
|Alarm
|1
|Assist
|1
|Cart Patrol
|2
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|237
|Community Policing
|2
|Cruelty to Animals
|1
|Direct Traffic
|3
|Directed Patrol
|6
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|5
|Elevator Rescue
|1
|Escort
|2
|Event Support
|8
|Foot Patrol
|3
|Information
|5
|Lock/Unlock Building
|25
|Lost Property
|2
|Mental Health Concern
|1
|Monitor Lot
|8
|Jumpstart
|17
|Motorist Assist Other
|5
|Tire Inflate
|1
|Vehicle Unlock
|2
|Noise Violation
|1
|Open Records
|2
|Parking Enforcement
|2
|Parking Lot Check
|46
|Parking Violation
|2
|Private Property Collision
|1
|Random Patrol
|34
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
