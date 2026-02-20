Police Log: Person issued criminal trespass for Allen Ridge area

2/16/2026 2100 hrs. Harassment, University Park Aparments

An ACU student reported harassment from another student, a report was taken, and warnings were issued.

2/11/2026 0830 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Allen Ridge

ACUPD responded to a disruptive person in the businesses at Allen Ridge. The person was issued a criminal trespass to leave the area and not return.

2/7/2026 2100 hrs. Theft, Main Campus

A student reported a scooter was stolen. ACUPD responded and found several scooters along the Lunsford Trail. The suspects were contacted and believed the scooters were public use similar to the “bird” scooters. The scooters were recovered and criminal trespass warnings were issued to the suspects.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2026

Alarm 4 Animal Call 1 Assist 1 Cart Patrol 1 CCTV 3 Check Building 281 Criminal Mischief 1 Criminal Trespass Warning 1 Directed Patrol 10 Disturbance 1 Drug Incident 1 Elevator Call 12 Escort 2 Event Support 7 Foot Patrol 7 Found Property 4 Hazing 1 Information 5 Investigation 2 Lock/Unlock Building 15 Lost Property 3 Monitor Lot 10 Jumpstart 5 Motorist Assist Other 1 Unlock Vehicle 2 Noise Violation 3 Other 10 Parking Lot Check 68 Prowler 1 Random Patrol 40 Reckless Driving 1 Stalking 1 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 1 Suspicious Person 5 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Theft 1 Traffic Stop 1 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.