Police Log: Person issued criminal trespass for Allen Ridge area

2/16/2026 2100 hrs. Harassment, University Park Aparments
An ACU student reported harassment from another student, a report was taken, and warnings were issued.
2/11/2026 0830 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Allen Ridge
ACUPD responded to a disruptive person in the businesses at Allen Ridge. The person was issued a criminal trespass to leave the area and not return.
2/7/2026 2100 hrs. Theft, Main Campus
A student reported a scooter was stolen. ACUPD responded and found several scooters along the Lunsford Trail. The suspects were contacted and believed the scooters were public use similar to the “bird” scooters. The scooters were recovered and criminal trespass warnings were issued to the suspects.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2026
|Alarm
|4
|Animal Call
|1
|Assist
|1
|Cart Patrol
|1
|CCTV
|3
|Check Building
|281
|Criminal Mischief
|1
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|1
|Directed Patrol
|10
|Disturbance
|1
|Drug Incident
|1
|Elevator Call
|12
|Escort
|2
|Event Support
|7
|Foot Patrol
|7
|Found Property
|4
|Hazing
|1
|Information
|5
|Investigation
|2
|Lock/Unlock Building
|15
|Lost Property
|3
|Monitor Lot
|10
|Jumpstart
|5
|Motorist Assist Other
|1
|Unlock Vehicle
|2
|Noise Violation
|3
|Other
|10
|Parking Lot Check
|68
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|40
|Reckless Driving
|1
|Stalking
|1
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|1
|Suspicious Person
|5
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Welfare Check
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACU PD at 325-674-2305.
