Students celebrate culture, promote representation through hair and fashion pageant show

Anaia Mosley, senior communication disorders major from Crowley, welcomes students to the Hair and Fashion Pageant Show. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Black Student Union hosted its annual hair and fashion pageant show Saturday evening in the Hunter Welcome Center, drawing nearly 100 students for a pageant-style event celebrating culture and identity.

The show celebrates African American culture, particularly the cultural and historical significance of hair and personal style, while creating a safe and inclusive environment for students.

BSU president Anaia Mosely said planning began two months in advance and required coordination of sponsors, venue logistics, decorations, food and participants. Despite funding challenges in previous years, the organization prioritized continuing the tradition.

“When I became president, I knew this was something we had to continue,” said Mosley, senior speech pathology major from Fort Worth. “The show allows us to embrace African American Culture and the significance behind it. Everyone cares about their hair and how they dress.”

Contestants participated in introduction, talent and interview rounds, culminating in the crowning of Mr. and Ms. BSU. Asia Long, a junior livestock production major from Arkansas, said she was nominated to compete, which let her step outside her comfort zone.

“I have never done anything like this before,” Long said. “But the atmosphere was positive, and you could feel the love and support in the room.”

Events like the hair and fashion show are important because they address ongoing conversations about identity and representation, Mosley said.

BSU leaders plan to continue hosting the hair and fashion show annually to promote representation, unity and cultural awareness on campus.

The show helps introduce students to cultures they may not typically see on campus while creating an inclusive space where everyone can connect positively, Mosley said.

“Our mission is to give students a safe space to be themselves,” Mosley said. “The hair and fashion show gives students a glimpse of what BSU is about.”