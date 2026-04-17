Softball falls 9-7 against UNT in near-walkoff thriller

Softball came within a few feet of one of its most electric moments of the season Wednesday night.

Down two with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, WAC home run leader Ari Maxwell stepped to the plate representing the winning run. Maxwell drove the first pitch she saw deep to centerfield, but North Texas centerfielder Taylor Platt retreated and made an over-the-head catch to end the Wildcats’ comeback bid, securing a 9-7 Mean Green victory at Poly Wells Field.

The loss drops ACU to 6-33 on the season. The Wildcats trailed 9-2 through five innings before a late rally pulled them within two, capped by Kyana Lipardo’s first career triple that plated three runs in the seventh. Audrey Lacina finished with two doubles and scored twice, and Julianna Martinez posted a season-high three RBI.

Head coach Jo Koons pointed to the first inning as the pivotal moment.

“We didn’t execute in the circle or on defense in that first inning, which put us in a hole,” Koons said. “Offensively, we did some really good things, but [we] need to clutch up in one or two more situations, and it’s a different outcome.”

The loss continued a painful pattern in WAC play. ACU has been one run away from winning 2 out of the 3 of its conference series this season, a margin Koons said reflects how close this team is and what still needs to be closed.

“It tells me we’re right there, but that’s not where we want to live,” Koons said. “The gap between good and great is small, and right now it’s in the details, timely execution, discipline, and consistency throughout games, no matter the situation.”

The Wildcats will now open a three-game WAC series at Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. ACU leads the all-time series 7-2 but is just 1-2 in games played in Cedar City.

The Thunderbirds enter the weekend at 16-23 overall and 2-7 in WAC play after being swept by Tarleton State last weekend, outscored 25-6 across three games. This weekend also carries added significance for Southern Utah, which is playing its final season in the WAC before returning to the Big Sky Conference.

Koons said the program is focused on continuing to grow as a road team with the WAC Tournament in Stephenville still ahead.

“Good teams know how to win on the road, and that’s something we’re continuing to grow in,” Koons said. “Everything we want is still in front of us, the mentality is to keep getting better and put ourselves in a position to be playing our best softball when it matters most.”

There will be a doubleheader on Friday that begins at 2 p.m. CT, with the series finale Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. All three games stream on ESPN+.