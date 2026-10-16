Greek Life prepares students for spring rush with teas, coffees

Brats form a line on the steps of the Hardin Administration building. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Students interested in joining Greek Life will have the opportunity to learn more about campus clubs during Sorority Teas and Fraternity Coffees, which begin Friday as part of the spring rushing process.

Robin McPherson, senior coordinator for Greek Life, said the events give potential new members the opportunity to learn about each organization participating in spring recruitment and meet other students going through the process.

“It’s part of a mandatory part of the process,” McPherson said. “They have to go through both of these activities, whether they’re men or women.”

The men’s coffee events will take place in the mall area, where organizations will set up tents in a tailgate-style atmosphere. Students can rotate between organizations, scan QR codes and have conversations to learn more about each club.

The women’s tea events will take place in scheduled classrooms in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building. Students will meet in groups of about 30 to 40 and rotate through informational sessions about each organization, including its values, colors, motto and philanthropy.

McPherson said the events help students explore their options before deciding which organizations they want to pursue.

Registration opens Oct. 17 through Suitable, with a $20 nonrefundable fee. The fee increases to $40 Nov. 17, and registration closes Dec. 2.

Open rushes will take place in two rounds, Nov. 18-20 and Nov. 30-Dec. 2. During the first two rounds, potential new members are expected to attend rush events for at least three different organizations.

Four organizations also participated in fall pledging this year, including three men’s organizations and one women’s organization. McPherson said the opportunity allows smaller organizations to bring in additional members during the fall while still participating in spring recruitment.

Athena Crum, alumni and university relations officer at ACU, said rushing helped her find community when she first arrived on campus. She said as an introvert who moved halfway across the country for college, the process pushed her and helped her meet other students.

“Rushing really got me out of my comfort zone and out of my shell,” Crum said.

Crum said her involvement in club later helped her develop leadership skills, build friendships and become more involved in campus life. She encouraged students to consider rushing even if they are unsure whether they will ultimately join an organization.

McPherson encouraged students to consider their ability to balance Greek Life with their academic responsibilities and personal well-being.

“We’re here to get a degree,” McPherson said. “Academics will always take priority over rushing.”

For students deciding between organizations, McPherson encouraged them to look for groups that genuinely want to know them.

“Who is intentional about wanting to know me, the real me?” McPherson said. “And who is really interested in me the way I am?”

Crum offered similar advice, encouraging students to pay attention to where they feel welcomed and connected.

“Choose the people who choose you,” Crum said.