Soccer gains confidence with strong road performances

ACU soccer is finding its rhythm as conference play continues, with the team gaining confidence from recent road wins and looking to carry momentum into the final stretch of the regular season. The Wildcats enter Friday’s matchup with a 6-2-5 overall record and a 3-0-2 record in conference play.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” head coach Stephen Salas said. “We feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

ACU will host West Georgia at noon Friday at Elmer Gray Stadium after the game was moved from its originally scheduled Thursday evening time because of the weather forecast. The game is scheduled to proceed Friday as long as weather conditions cooperate

The Wildcats have continued to improve offensively as conference play has progressed. After several low-scoring games earlier in the season, ACU scored three goals against Tarleton State and two against Austin Peay.

Salas said the team has created more scoring opportunities, including corner kicks and shots, but still needs to be more effective in the final third of the field.

Defensively, the Wildcats also showed improvement during their recent road trips, allowing just one goal across two games.

Salas said maintaining that defensive strength while continuing to produce offensively will be important during the remaining five regular-season conference games.

Addison Briscoe, freshman forward, said one of the biggest differences she has noticed is how the team has grown together since the beginning of conference play.

“I just feel like the team has clicked really well on the field,” she said.

She also pointed to the team’s leadership as a major factor in its progress. The captains have led through their actions and communication, she said, helping motivate players through difficult games and reminding them that they are working toward a common goal.

Salas highlighted sophomore goalkeeper Bella Medrano for her performances in goal and junior captain Gracie Kelly for her leadership on the back line. He also recognized Briscoe, who leads the conference with seven goals and has recorded three assists.

Despite the recent success, the Wildcats know they cannot afford to become comfortable. Briscoe said the team needs to stay focused and continue working toward its larger goals rather than relying on its recent wins.

“We can celebrate that and take wins in for some confidence, but we can’t just be OK with that,” she said. “We have a bigger goal in mind.”

With five regular-season conference games remaining, including four at home, the Wildcats are looking to build on their recent performances and finish the season strong.