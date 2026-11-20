11/11/2026 2230 hrs. Fire, Edwards Hall

A small kitchen fire occurred in the kitchen area of Edwards Hall. The fire department responded but the fire was already extinguished. No property damage reported.

11/12/2026 2150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Smith Hall

ACUPD provided standby while ACU Residence Life conducted a welfare check of a dorm room. Alcohol was located and disposed of in accordance with ACU policy.

11/13/2026 1730 hrs. Medical Call, Wildcat Stadium

A female suffered a medical incident while attending a high school football game at Wildcat Stadium. The female was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

11/15/2026 1300 hrs. Theft, Edwards Hall

A student reported his scooter was stolen from the racks outside of Edwards Hall. The scooter was later recovered.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, 2026

Alarm 3 Check Building 284 Community Policing 1 Directed Patrol 32 Elevator Call 2 Escort 17 Event Support 8 Fire 1 Foot Patrol 8 Found Property 2 Information Report 2 Investigation 1 Lock/Unlock Door 9 Medical Call 4 Monitor Lot 21 Jump Start 6 Motorist Assist Other 4 Inflate Tire 3 Vehicle Unlock 4 Open Records 1 Other 4 Parking Lot Check 120 Parking Violation 11 Random Patrol 24 Reckless Driving 1 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 2 Suspicious Person 3 Theft 1 Traffic Stop 1 Vehicle Maintenance 10 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something suspicious say something. Call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.