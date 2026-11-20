11/11/2026 2230 hrs. Fire, Edwards Hall
A small kitchen fire occurred in the kitchen area of Edwards Hall. The fire department responded but the fire was already extinguished. No property damage reported.
11/12/2026 2150 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Smith Hall
ACUPD provided standby while ACU Residence Life conducted a welfare check of a dorm room. Alcohol was located and disposed of in accordance with ACU policy.
11/13/2026 1730 hrs. Medical Call, Wildcat Stadium
A female suffered a medical incident while attending a high school football game at Wildcat Stadium. The female was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
11/15/2026 1300 hrs. Theft, Edwards Hall
A student reported his scooter was stolen from the racks outside of Edwards Hall. The scooter was later recovered.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, 2026
|Alarm
|3
|Check Building
|284
|Community Policing
|1
|Directed Patrol
|32
|Elevator Call
|2
|Escort
|17
|Event Support
|8
|Fire
|1
|Foot Patrol
|8
|Found Property
|2
|Information Report
|2
|Investigation
|1
|Lock/Unlock Door
|9
|Medical Call
|4
|Monitor Lot
|21
|Jump Start
|6
|Motorist Assist Other
|4
|Inflate Tire
|3
|Vehicle Unlock
|4
|Open Records
|1
|Other
|4
|Parking Lot Check
|120
|Parking Violation
|11
|Random Patrol
|24
|Reckless Driving
|1
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|3
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|10
|Welfare Check
|1
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something suspicious say something. Call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
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