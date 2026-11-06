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Police log: Individual arrested for public intoxication

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11/1/2026 0330 hrs. Public Intoxication, Sewell Lot

A male was found to be intoxicated while in the Sewell Lot and subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

11/1/2026 2100 hrs. Evading Arrest or Detention, Adjunct Area

A suspect fled from ACUPD while being detained for an investigation. They were caught and arrested for evading arrest or detention.

11/2/2026 2120 hrs. Medical Call, Edwards Hall           

An ACU student suffered an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, 2026

Alarm 8
Assist 2
Barricades 3
Cart Patrol 2
CCTV Review 1
Check Building 238
Community Policing 1
Directed Patrol 30
Disturbance 1
Elevator Call 3
Elevator Rescue 1
Escort 9
Foot Patrol 11
Found Property 4
Information Report 1
Lost Property 2
Medical Call 4
Monitor Lot 26
Jump Start 6
Motorist Assist Other 2
Tire Inflate 2
Vehicle Unlock 2
Open Records 1
Other 18
Parking Lot Check 91
Parking Violation 56
Public Intox 1
Random Patrol 21
Suspicious Activity 2
Suspicious Person 1
Theft 2
Traffic Stop 3
Unsecured Door 1
Vehicle Maintenance 14

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Just a quick reminder that all students need a parking permit to park in campus parking lots. If you have questions, please call ACUPD at 325-674-2305. This will keep you from receiving parking citations.

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