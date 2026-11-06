Police log: Individual arrested for public intoxication

11/1/2026 0330 hrs. Public Intoxication, Sewell Lot

A male was found to be intoxicated while in the Sewell Lot and subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

11/1/2026 2100 hrs. Evading Arrest or Detention, Adjunct Area

A suspect fled from ACUPD while being detained for an investigation. They were caught and arrested for evading arrest or detention.

11/2/2026 2120 hrs. Medical Call, Edwards Hall

An ACU student suffered an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, 2026

Alarm 8 Assist 2 Barricades 3 Cart Patrol 2 CCTV Review 1 Check Building 238 Community Policing 1 Directed Patrol 30 Disturbance 1 Elevator Call 3 Elevator Rescue 1 Escort 9 Foot Patrol 11 Found Property 4 Information Report 1 Lost Property 2 Medical Call 4 Monitor Lot 26 Jump Start 6 Motorist Assist Other 2 Tire Inflate 2 Vehicle Unlock 2 Open Records 1 Other 18 Parking Lot Check 91 Parking Violation 56 Public Intox 1 Random Patrol 21 Suspicious Activity 2 Suspicious Person 1 Theft 2 Traffic Stop 3 Unsecured Door 1 Vehicle Maintenance 14

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Just a quick reminder that all students need a parking permit to park in campus parking lots. If you have questions, please call ACUPD at 325-674-2305. This will keep you from receiving parking citations.