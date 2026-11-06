Police log: Individual arrested for public intoxication

11/1/2026 0330 hrs. Public Intoxication, Sewell Lot
A male was found to be intoxicated while in the Sewell Lot and subsequently arrested for public intoxication.
11/1/2026 2100 hrs. Evading Arrest or Detention, Adjunct Area
A suspect fled from ACUPD while being detained for an investigation. They were caught and arrested for evading arrest or detention.
11/2/2026 2120 hrs. Medical Call, Edwards Hall
An ACU student suffered an allergic reaction and was transported to the hospital.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, 2026
|Alarm
|8
|Assist
|2
|Barricades
|3
|Cart Patrol
|2
|CCTV Review
|1
|Check Building
|238
|Community Policing
|1
|Directed Patrol
|30
|Disturbance
|1
|Elevator Call
|3
|Elevator Rescue
|1
|Escort
|9
|Foot Patrol
|11
|Found Property
|4
|Information Report
|1
|Lost Property
|2
|Medical Call
|4
|Monitor Lot
|26
|Jump Start
|6
|Motorist Assist Other
|2
|Tire Inflate
|2
|Vehicle Unlock
|2
|Open Records
|1
|Other
|18
|Parking Lot Check
|91
|Parking Violation
|56
|Public Intox
|1
|Random Patrol
|21
|Suspicious Activity
|2
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Theft
|2
|Traffic Stop
|3
|Unsecured Door
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|14
Chief’s Tip of the Week: Just a quick reminder that all students need a parking permit to park in campus parking lots. If you have questions, please call ACUPD at 325-674-2305. This will keep you from receiving parking citations.
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