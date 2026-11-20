Five games into the season, the men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season after defeating crosstown rival McMurry, 103-41, to improve to 2-3 on the season.

The win comes after the Wildcats lost two in a row, including one on the road to Missouri State, 73-64, on Monday.

“We played a really good basketball team on Monday,” head coach Brette Tanner said. “I’ve not taken it easy on these guys. Our schedule’s been tough.”

He said the team needed a game like Wednesday’s after starting out with a difficult schedule that’s included Colorado, Lamar and SFA.

Timeo Pons, sophomore guard, led the Wildcats in scoring with a career-high 30 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

Tanner said Pons came off the bench because he felt he hadn’t earned the start after the Missouri State game. He said he challenged Pons to rebound the ball and do other things besides shoot the basketball. Pons finished with six points and seven rebounds.

One part of Pons’ game that Tanner said he wants to see improve is his defense.

“He’s getting better defensively,” Tanner said. “It’s hard for him to because he’s long and lanky to do what we do defensively. He’s really working hard on that, and I think we’re going to continue to see him get better there too.”

Wednesday’s game saw freshmen get playing time because of the large margin between ACU and its Division III opponent.

Freshmen J’den Shields and Stetson Rowley both saw an increase in minutes. Tanner said both players will help the team in some way this season despite not getting regular minutes.

The bench has been an important part of the team’s success this season, with 40 bench points against Missouri State and 71 against McMurry.

One of the key players making an impact off the bench is Xabi Lopez, a freshman guard. In Wednesday’s game, he contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Tanner said he’s found Lopez’s niche by having him come off the bench so he can see the game before coming in, allowing him to slow down and avoid making mistakes.

The Wildcats will be back at home Saturday for their next game against Southwestern Adventist, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.