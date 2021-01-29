Biden’s executive orders are not rushed; they’re already too late

Since his inauguration, President Biden signed 22 executive orders in his first week compared to former-President Trump, who signed four in his first week.

While many may see Biden’s actions as rushed or not thought through in their entirety, it’s important to look at exactly what Biden’s executive orders are actually doing.

At this time, Biden has signed 22 orders, most of which are in response to COVID-19. There are some notable exceptions such as rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, lifting the ban on transgender persons’ ability to enlist and serve in the military and taking action to reform immigration policies put in place by the Trump administration.

However, most of the orders focus on coronavirus, and that’s a very good thing.

We are almost a year into what seems like a never-ending pandemic that continues to fluctuate up and down every day we check the numbers. The numbers themselves seem to be confusing and different everywhere you look. The way the United States has handled the virus is the definition of disorganized, and we need a plan if there is any hope that we won’t be wearing masks and social distancing at the beginning of 2022.

Biden has recently ordered more doses of the vaccine that are continuing to be distributed as well as signing a mask mandate that takes effect within federal buildings and properties. He has also signed orders ensuring more safety for healthcare workers and economic aid for citizens in the United States.

Excluding the vaccine because of its recent development, all of these things are actions we either should have taken or done more of at the beginning of the pandemic; now it’s a matter of damage control and Biden recognizes that. These executive orders are not rushed or not thought through; many of them are late and should have been put in place months ago.

Despite your political affiliation, there is no understating the severity of this pandemic. If you are comfortable, get the vaccine, wear your mask, stay home and hope the actions of this new administration will bring forth a full-fledged plan to fight and win against coronavirus.