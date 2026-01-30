Graduating into uncertainty: The job search facing the class of 2026

Walking across campus, past GATA Fountain and the halls of the Mabee Business Building, the conversations I overhear have a familiar, anxious rhythm. Whether it’s at the Bean or after Chapel lets out, the talk among my fellow seniors inevitably turns to the future.

We’re just months away from graduation, a moment we’ve worked toward for upwards of 20 years. But beneath the excitement, there’s a sense of unease. We send out dozens, if not hundreds, of applications into what feels like a digital void, wondering if a human will ever see them.

The applause on graduation day feels certain; a job offer, less so.

This feeling isn’t just in our heads. The Class of 2026 is preparing to enter a uniquely challenging environment, one shaped by a cooling economy, unprecedented government instability and a technological revolution rewriting the rules of work.

But this isn’t a story of despair. It’s a call to be strategic. We can turn this widespread anxiety into a powerful competitive edge.

A Job Market in Retreat

The first step is to understand the terrain. The latest numbers paint a picture of a labor market that is not just slowing down but contracting in key areas. The September 2025 ADP National Employment Report, a key measure of the private-sector job market, serves as our primary indicator.

The U.S. private sector shed a net 32,000 jobs. This stands in stark contrast to the 194,000 jobs gained just one year ago and defied economists’ forecasts of a 50,000-job gain.

This wasn’t a one-off anomaly. September marked the second consecutive month of job losses, a pattern not seen since the pandemic-induced recession of 2020. Further eroding confidence, August numbers were revised downward, from an initial report of 54,000 jobs gained to a loss of 3,000. This pattern of negative revisions suggests the underlying economic momentum is weaker than it first appears.

As ADP’s chief economist noted, job growth has been “whipsawed by uncertainty” stemming from a combination of “skittish consumers and AI disruptions.”

For us, the graduating class, the most alarming data lies beneath the surface. Job losses are concentrated in sectors that have traditionally been the primary entry points for new graduates.

The leisure and hospitality sector lost 19,000 jobs, professional and business services shed 13,000, and financial activities cut 9,000 positions.

The only significant area of growth was education and health services, specialized fields that aren’t a fit for every major.

There is a clear divide between large and small companies. Small businesses, those with fewer than 50 employees, cut a staggering 40,000 jobs in September. In contrast, the largest corporations, those with more than 500 employees, were the only group to see significant job growth, adding 33,000 positions. This is a critical distinction.

Large corporations often have rigid hiring structures, formal internship-to-hire pipelines and a preference for candidates with established experience. Small businesses, on the other hand, are frequently more agile and willing to take a chance on promising new graduates.

With this source of first jobs contracting, a primary pathway into the professional world is closing. The data doesn’t just show a cooling market; it points to a recession for entry-level white-collar roles.

The AI Revolution at the Entry Level

As if a contracting economy weren’t enough, we are also one of the first graduating classes to face the full force of the generative AI revolution.

AI is automating the tasks that once formed the foundation of a first job. A recent Stanford study found that since the widespread adoption of generative AI, employment for early-career workers ages 22 to 25 in the most AI-exposed occupations has seen a 13% relative decline.

Tasks like basic data entry, customer service inquiries, basic research and routine coding are now being handled by algorithms. Entry-level job postings have fallen by 35% since early 2023, with some of the hardest-hit fields including marketing (down 75.6%), HR (down 72.3%) and engineering (down 72.2%).

Beyond eliminating roles, AI has become the new gatekeeper of the hiring process itself. An estimated 64% of recruiters now use AI-powered systems to screen résumés, schedule interviews and predict a candidate’s likelihood of success.

These algorithms scan for keywords, skills and years of experience, creating an automated barrier that can filter out qualified candidates who don’t fit a preprogrammed mold.

For years, we’ve heard about the “experience paradox”: You can’t get a job without experience, but you can’t get experience without a job.

Today, that paradox is being systematically enforced by algorithms. Employers increasingly list “entry-level” positions that demand three to five years of experience.

At the same time, AI is eliminating the very roles where we would have gained those first few years of experience. The AI recruitment tools are then programmed to screen for the exact experience that we are now being blocked from acquiring.

The job search is no longer just about being qualified; it’s about having a strategy to get past the bots.

The flip side of this disruption is that AI fluency is becoming a nonnegotiable skill. While some jobs are disappearing, new ones are emerging for AI specialists and data scientists. More importantly, for the jobs that remain, proficiency with AI tools is now an expectation. Companies like Adobe now want to see applicants demonstrate how they use AI to improve their work during the interview process. The challenge isn’t to compete against AI, but to prove we can work with it.

High Investment, Uncertain Returns

For the first time in more than four decades of data collection, recent college graduates face higher unemployment rates than the general population. In the second quarter of 2025, unemployment for graduates ages 22 to 27 reached 5.3%, up from 4.1% two years earlier.

Even for those who find a job, the struggle isn’t over. 41.1% of recent graduates are underemployed, meaning they are working in jobs that do not require their college degree. After years of work and financial investment, nearly half of our peers may not immediately use the degree they earned.

This job market is unfolding against a backdrop of persistent inflation. The average cost of a four-year institution is more than $38,000 per year, having more than doubled since 2000.

This strain has a real impact on our well-being. In a recent survey, 66% of students said inflation has negatively affected their financial health, and 60% said it has harmed their mental health.

This economic anxiety is even shaping our academic paths, with over half of students reporting that inflation has influenced their choice of major, pushing many toward fields perceived as more financially secure.

The implicit promise of a college education, that a degree is a golden ticket to a stable career, is being actively questioned by the market. Employers are shifting from degree-based to skills-based hiring, with nearly two-thirds using this approach.

We can no longer present a diploma as evidence of value; we must present demonstrated, in-demand skills. The question is no longer “What was your major?” but “What can you do?”

A Guide to ACU’s Career Resources

This is where concern turns into action. The old model of passively applying for jobs is obsolete, but ACU offers tools to build a proactive career strategy.

The Career Development Office provides résumé and cover letter feedback, interview practice and job-search guidance through the Skills First platform. Job and internship opportunities, along with advising appointments, are available through 12twenty. To help students gain experience, ACU partners with Parker Dewey to offer paid, short-term “micro-internships.”

The most powerful resource is the ACU Alumni Network, a global community of more than 132,000 graduates willing to help fellow Wildcats get a foot in the door.

Control Our Response

We are graduating into a perfect storm of a contracting private sector, an unstable public sector and rapid technological change. The anxiety we feel is justified.

But these challenges are not insurmountable. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s adaptability. Graduates who succeed will understand the new rules and respond intentionally.

The Class of 2026 faces a unique test, but it has the tools, community and mindset to meet it. We can’t control the conditions we’re graduating into, only how we respond.