Police log: Alcohol seized in Dillard, students referred to Dean

2/22/2026 1730 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Dillard Hall

ACUPD responded to reports of an alcohol violation in Dillard Hall. Several students were found to be under the influence of alcohol. The alcohol was seized, and the students were referred to the Dean of Students for the alcohol violations.

2/22/2026 2100 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Edwards Hall

A former ACU student was contacted in the dorms at Edwards Hall. They were issued a criminal trespass warning to leave campus as they are no longer a student and cannot reside in the dorms.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2026

Alarm 1 Alcohol Incident 1 Barricades 3 CCTV 2 Check Building 242 Community Policing 1 Criminal Trespass Warning 2 Directed Patrol 9 Elevator Call 4 Event Support 8 Foot Patrol 2 Found Property 7 Hazing 1 Information 6 Investigation 3 Lock/Unlock Building 18 Lost Property 2 Monitor Lot 16 Jumpstart 8 Motorist Assist Other 5 Vehicle Unlock 3 Noise Violation 2 Open Records 1 Other 9 Parking Lot Check 50 Parking Violation 2 Prowler 1 Random Patrol 34 Reckless Driving 1 Standby 5 Supervisor Duties 1 Suspicious Activity 3 Suspicious Person 4 Theft 1 Traffic Stop 1 Vehicle Maintenance 11

Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.