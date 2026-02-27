Police log: Alcohol seized in Dillard, students referred to Dean

2/22/2026 1730 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Dillard Hall
ACUPD responded to reports of an alcohol violation in Dillard Hall. Several students were found to be under the influence of alcohol. The alcohol was seized, and the students were referred to the Dean of Students for the alcohol violations.
2/22/2026 2100 hrs. Criminal Trespass Warning, Edwards Hall
A former ACU student was contacted in the dorms at Edwards Hall. They were issued a criminal trespass warning to leave campus as they are no longer a student and cannot reside in the dorms.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2026
|Alarm
|1
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Barricades
|3
|CCTV
|2
|Check Building
|242
|Community Policing
|1
|Criminal Trespass Warning
|2
|Directed Patrol
|9
|Elevator Call
|4
|Event Support
|8
|Foot Patrol
|2
|Found Property
|7
|Hazing
|1
|Information
|6
|Investigation
|3
|Lock/Unlock Building
|18
|Lost Property
|2
|Monitor Lot
|16
|Jumpstart
|8
|Motorist Assist Other
|5
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Noise Violation
|2
|Open Records
|1
|Other
|9
|Parking Lot Check
|50
|Parking Violation
|2
|Prowler
|1
|Random Patrol
|34
|Reckless Driving
|1
|Standby
|5
|Supervisor Duties
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|3
|Suspicious Person
|4
|Theft
|1
|Traffic Stop
|1
|Vehicle Maintenance
|11
Chief’s Tip of the Week: If you see something, say something. Suspicious persons, especially in parking lots, should be reported to ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
