PESSIMIST: Athletics politely roasts ‘Respected Rival’ on social media

The men’s basketball team got a big 84-78 win in the Western Athletic Conference tournament this past week over rival Tarleton State, which was not the main storyline of this week’s buzz, but instead a post that caused a bit of mixed feelings within West Texas.

Following the close win sending ACU into the quarterfinals to face Utah Tech, ACU Athletics posted an unexpected graphic on Instagram, which read: “Tarleton – Our Respected Rival State.”

The Wildcat Wranglers, Sub T-16, and other students on campus seemed to love the post, with some students even starting to repost the graphic on their story feeds for more of their peers to see.

“I just love talking up our rival schools instead of tearing them down,” Noah Body said. “For once, our rivalry is fun again. These types of posts prove Christian values still matter in college athletics; something TCU seems not to understand.”

The hot Instagram buzz continued to grow popular on campus when students started to read the fine print at the bottom of the post.

It read: “Let’s call it what it is. Tarleton is reminding everyone who is almost in charge. TSU had already proven it can win on bigger stages, compete with ranked programs, and attract national attention, while ACU is still trying to convince people they belong in Div. 1. The game isn’t just about bragging rights, it’s about reminding everyone that Tarleton sets the standard and ACU is still playing catch-up with the lucky win tonight.”

The description even garnered the national attention of popular Instagram influencer @ev_handd, who said that the small print was a fun “Christian diss track type paragraph with kerning issues.”

Despite the celebration in the Big Country, praising the school’s execution of rivalry content, Tarleton’s athletic media department caught wind of the situation on Instagram.

Tarleton then responded, making a post of their own expressing their secondhand embarrassment and apologizing for ACU, saying that their “neighbors in Abilene mistook sportsmanship for self-congratulating.” Furthermore, “Tarleton fans should lay off of ACU for a while because they seem to be confused about the fact that they won the game.”

Tarleton fans did not let off the gas, however, on the TSU Barstool Instagram, posting cutout pictures of Nathan and Avory from the chapel office with the caption, “When your media team wants to talk trash but is more afraid of losing their chapel credits.”

ACU responded to the national attention with a statement issued by Vice President for Athletics Zack Lassiter, saying that ACU will not remove the post because of two reasons: Tarleton never talks badly about ACU, and Tarleton always makes us feel welcome with cheers after we score touchdowns in Stephenville.

Word on the street is that ACU is planning on posting a “Thanks for the free food” graphic when the football team plays Texas Tech next season, after they throw tortillas on Keith Patterson and the team while running out onto the field.