ACU alumni relations plans second international trip to Portugal

Aveiro, Portugal, is one of the cities featured on the trip. (Photo provided by the Alumni Relations Office)

Alumni will have the opportunity to travel to Portugal in September 2027 as the university continues developing a travel program designed to strengthen connections between alumni and the university.

The 13-day trip will take participants through several regions of Portugal, beginning in Porto and continuing along the Portuguese Riviera to the medieval city of Évora and the Algarve before ending in the capital, Lisbon. The tour includes 17 meals and opportunities to experience Portugal’s coastal scenery, historic towns, cobblestone streets and cultural attractions.

The cost is $6,649 per person for double occupancy or $8,149 per person for single occupancy. Single accommodations are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The price includes round-trip airfare from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, air taxes and fees, surcharges and hotel transfers.

The trip will be the second international trip organized through the Alumni Relations Office, following a trip to Austria at the end of summer 2026 that included 14 participants. Craig Fisher, vice president for advancement and alumni, said the program is intended to give alumni opportunities to travel together while building relationships with fellow Wildcats.

“We want to develop an opportunity for alumni to travel together,” Fisher said. “It’s a way for engagement back at the university, but also with fellow ACU kids.”

The Alumni Relations Office spent about a year researching travel companies, talking with alumni and gathering feedback from the Alumni Advisory Board before launching the program. The university partnered with Colette, a travel company that organizes international and domestic group trips.

Fisher said the office hopes to offer a trip every 12 to 18 months, depending on the destination and cost. The office is also considering future domestic trips and shorter travel opportunities.

The trips include visits to multiple cities, historical sites and cultural experiences, along with time for participants to explore independently. Some meals and activities are scheduled as a group, while others allow travelers to choose their own experiences.

Fisher said working with a larger travel company also gives alumni access to group rates and experiences that might be more difficult to arrange independently.

Athena Crum, alumni and university relations officer, said the travel program offers alumni a way to maintain the connections they built while attending ACU.

“I think it’s really unique that we have opportunities like this as ACU alums that we might not get in other places,” Crum said. “There really is that difference of the bond between ACU alums no matter where you go.”

Fisher said the university wants alumni to remain connected long after graduation, especially because their college years often shape their faith, relationships and transition into adulthood.

“It’s not just you go there for four years and you’re done,” Fisher said.

The Alumni Relations Office plans to continue exploring ways for alumni to reconnect through travel, reunions and other university events. Fisher said future trips could also include faculty members or university representatives who could provide additional educational experiences related to history, art or culture.

He said the goal is to build opportunities that allow alumni to continue learning and connecting with the university and one another throughout their lives.

“The people that have made ACU stronger over the years,” Fisher said. “We want to see our people continue to love this place dearly.”

Alumni interested in the Portugal trip or seeking additional information can contact Athena Crum: athena.crum@acu.edu