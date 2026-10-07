ACUREACT connects students with emergency response training

Marking its third meeting of the year, ACUREACT, a student-led organization aimed at preparing students for emergencies, hosted a CPR basics class on Oct. 1.

Morgan Shelor, sophomore accounting major from Houston, started and runs the organization in tandem with ACUPD.

Shelor said it’s essential to remember the importance of knowing when and how to act in an emergency before the police or ambulance arrives.

“It’s like God has put you in that situation to be able to help and be able to do something,” Shelor said. “I think this group is meant to equip us with the knowledge and abilities to be able to do that, to be able to react to that situation that you’re called to.”

Shelor said her roommate, Emily Deitch, was with her “every step of the way” throughout the process of starting an organization.

Deitch, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Frisco, echoed Shelor’s emphasis on the importance of knowing how to react.

“I never want to feel unprepared,” Deitch said. “I never want to feel helpless if someone in front of me is choking. I want to be able to help them.”

Deitch said she hopes those who attend meetings are growing in confidence and understanding of emergency procedures.

“It’s really easy to just walk through school and we get so caught up in our own lives and we forget that stuff can happen,” Deitch said. “I hope that they feel more confident that they’d be able to take action or at least know what to do or who to call.”

Shelor considered starting the organization and proposed it to Deitch all during their freshman year.

Shelor said the idea of leading an organization in her first year felt unsettling, but she knew the goal was greater than her.

“I think this idea was from the Lord, because I felt nervous,” Shelor said, “but I felt like I had a purpose. I had a mission. I was going to see it through.”

Shelor’s father is a retired police officer and now the fire chief for Champions ESD in Houston. She said growing up with a first responder parent influenced her desire to start an organization centered around community preparedness.

Now that the organization has been up and running for months, Shelor said she has enjoyed meeting and interacting with the community of Abilene. ACUREACT has brought in speakers from almost all corners of Abilene, with the Abilene Fire Department, ACUPD, nursing school faculty like Amber Webb, and other industry professionals.

“I think just being able to bring those people and give them space to speak and talk with people who are interested in learning more on how they conduct their civic duty,” Shelor said. “I think that’s just been really awesome, just giving them a platform and interacting with them.”

The next meeting for ACUREACT is set for Oct. 15, following an every-other-Thursday schedule. To learn more about ACUREACT, visit Instagram @acu_react.