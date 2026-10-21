Missions Week encourages local and international missions

Drew Bell, sophomore history major from Keller, shakes hands with a member of the Missions Student Association during ACU Fest. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Missions Week began with the nonprofit and volunteer fair on Monday. This week, events will lead up to the World Wide Witness application night on Wednesday.

At the nonprofit and volunteer fair, students were encouraged to explore missions opportunities in Abilene and their hometowns before considering an overseas mission.

“We’re really trying to move towards pushing students to think about service and missions as an everyday way of life,” said Zane McGee, director of Halbert Center for Missions.

Tuesday night featured international worship where international students led worship in their languages.

“That will kind of give us an insight into the reality that God’s working in other cultures, and other countries, with other people so different than us,” said Larry Henderson, Director of World Wide Witness.

In addition to the worship, the event also included tables for students to come together and pray about different issues around the world “that need God’s presence,” Henderson said.

Wednesday night will feature the World Wide Witness kickoff. This night of Missions Week is an informal gathering with fire pits and s’mores, where students can ask questions about summer internship opportunities with World Wide Witness.

Students who apply for a World Wide Witness trip Wednesday night will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their trip costs. In addition to the scholarship, students will receive training for their mission, which will help them raise money.

This year, mission directors wanted to emphasize that missions opportunities are available in Abilene, regardless of whether students go on a trip. McGee said the week began with the nonprofit fair to introduce students to local volunteer opportunities.

In continuing this idea, there was a luncheon with the nonprofit leaders and faculty where they discussed ways that students and faculty could collaborate with them, McGee said.

Students from every major and background are invited to participate in missions and service opportunities, Henderson said. Staff members are also open to hearing how students can use their individual roles and skills to glorify God.