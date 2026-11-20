AI-generated image of the proposed Willie the Wildcat statue. (Photo provided by SGA)

A life-sized bronze statue of Willie the Wildcat will be erected on campus in Fall 2027 as a gift from the senior class of 2026.

After being in the hearts and minds of ACU students since 1919, Willie will now be immortalized for students and faculty alike as they walk through ACU’s campus.

Tamil Adele, area coordinator for Dillard and Barret Hall and previous SGA student body president, and Zeke Whisenhunt, former SGA student body vice president, worked together over the summer to come up with this idea for their senior gift.

Adele said the statue is a symbol of how Athletics and Student Life go hand in hand.

“We were like, what is one central thing that can symbolize all these connections, the heart of student engagement in relationship to athletics … what can we do to kind of bridge this game day spirit but also ACU spirit?” Adele said.

She said that for her and Whisenhunt, Willie the Wildcat was an obvious choice. He engages with students during athletic events and creates an environment of fun for students who might not know anything about sports.

Adele said that Willie the Wildcat also embodies her senior class as a whole.

“Our time at ACU was when we got to see student engagement and athletics kind of connect,” Adele said. “A huge chunk of our class ended up with ACU marketing … just doing spirit-related things on campus.”

The legislation for the statue was drafted in fall of 2025, and it was passed on October 22 with 97% approval.

The statue will be designed by Jack Maxwell, sculptor of Jacob’s Dream and professor emeritus of art and design, and Geoff Broderick, sculptor of Storybook Village and various sculptures around Abilene and associate professor of art and design.

The Willie the Wildcat statue is set to be placed right outside the Rec Center, creating a bridge between Moody Coliseum as the athletics side of campus and the campus mall as the student life side of campus.

Although the Willie the Wildcat statue was approved by a large majority, a few students had some questions about the design choice itself.

AnneMarie Fitzwater, sophomore biology major from Temple, has been involved in SGA since she arrived on campus. She said that she and the freshman class were not as excited about the idea of a Willie the Wildcat statue as the senior class was.

“I don’t feel like it accurately represents ACU’s athletics or our school,” Fitzwater said.

She said that having a statue of a real-life wildcat would invoke more pride and camaraderie in those who saw the statue, while having a statue of the actual mascot looks too soft.

“It makes ACU lose, I think, their tenacity because of this statue,” she said. “This is not fierce.”

Fitzwater gave some examples of other universities that have a wildcat statue, such as the University of Kentucky and the University of Missouri.

“[A statue of a wildcat] looks intimidating,” Fitzwater said. “If I saw this on campus, I’d be like, wow, that’s cool.”

She said that a majority of the freshman class representatives agreed with her on the proposed statue’s lack of visual impact.

“My class voted for it as a joke,” Fitzwater said.

Regardless of her thoughts on the statue’s design, Fitzwater agrees with Adele that Willie the Wildcat does hold a special place in ACU students’ hearts.

“I’m excited that the senior class found something that they were all excited about,” Fitzwater said. “If they think that it reflects campus and ACU the best–they’ve been here the longest–and so, you know what? I’m happy for them if they’re happy.”

The decision to erect a statue of Willie instead of a regular wildcat is what Adele said separates ACU from other schools.

“There are several schools that their mascot is a wildcat, but no one else has a Willie the Wildcat like we have a Willie the Wildcat,” Adele said. “He represents the personification of a shared culture.”

In the words of the official legislation, “the construction of a bronze statue would honor the legacy of Willie the Wildcat and inspire future generations of Wildcats.”

And for Adele, Willie the Wildcat holds a special personal memory.

“When I decided my freshman year to run for freshman class vice president, it was at a football game, and I had taken a picture with Willie the Wildcat,” Adele said. “It felt kind of full circle.”