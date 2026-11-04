Soccer wins first UAC Red Division championship

Audrey Coppinger, freshman defender from Kansas City, Missouri, and a young soccer player highfive each ACU player before the game starts (Photo by Daniel Rhodes).

ACU soccer made history this season, winning the first regular-season United Athletic Conference Red Division championship after defeating Little Rock, 5-0, in its final regular-season game.

The Wildcats finished conference play undefeated at 5-0-5, earning the division title and entering the conference tournament with momentum. Head coach Stephen Salas said the accomplishment was something the team had worked toward throughout the season.

“This was all about making history,” Salas said. “It was a special moment just with our team. We had talked about this is the first UAC soccer championship.”

The 5-0 victory featured five different goal scorers and a defensive shutout. Salas said the team’s performance showed how well the Wildcats are playing heading into the conference tournament.

Winning the division was also a meaningful moment for the team’s seniors.

In his fourth season at ACU, Salas said this group is the first group of players he has coached for all four years of their college careers. He credited the seniors and captains for helping establish the team’s leadership and determination.

“They want it. They’re hungry,” Salas said. “We made the WAC tournament last year, and so they had a chip on their shoulder to win it this year.”

The team also received important contributions from a freshman class of 10 players.

Salas highlighted Addison Briscoe, Sophia Saludares and Audrey Coppinger for their impact in their first collegiate season. He said Coppinger stepped into the back line after a teammate got injured and adjusted quickly, while Briscoe and Saludares continued to make an impact offensively.

Salas also praised sophomore goalkeeper Bella Medrano for her performances throughout the season. He said her ability to make difficult saves and provide leadership has helped the Wildcats become stronger defensively.

Outside of individual performances, Salas said the team’s culture and chemistry have been major factors in its success. He described this group as the best team he has coached, pointing to its energy, passion and commitment to one another.

Looking beyond the division championship, Salas said the program has bigger goals. After steadily improving over the past four seasons, he wants to build ACU into a nationally recognized program.

“My hopes and my sight is to build a top 50 program at the mid-major level,” Salas said. “We’re going to continue to do that and make ACU soccer into a national powerhouse.”

The Wildcats now turn their attention to the UAC tournament, where they will look to add a tournament championship to their historic regular-season accomplishment. With a first-round bye, they will face the winner of North Alabama and Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas. They would advance to the conference championship game with a win.